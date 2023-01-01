WebCatalog

Dasseti

Dasseti

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: dasseti.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Dasseti ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Dasseti (formerly Diligend) is an award-winning software provider that helps institutional investors, investment consultants and investment managers meet the rigorous demands for data collection, analysis, exchange, reporting and compliance at every stage of the investment lifecycle. Dasseti Collect allows allocators to streamline data collection and analysis processes through digitization, automation and collaboration. Dasseti ESG Collect is used by private market LPs to collect hard-to-find ESG data from GPs, or GPs collecting data from portfolio companies. Dasseti Engage allows asset and fund managers to improve investor relations by streamlining processes like: responding to client requests, delivering consistent information, distributing reports quickly and securely.

אתר: dasseti.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Dasseti, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM

zoho.com

PandaDoc

PandaDoc

pandadoc.com

Fiverr Workspace

Fiverr Workspace

workspace.fiverr.com

Keap

Keap

keap.com

Dropbox DocSend

Dropbox DocSend

docsend.com

Accelo

Accelo

accelo.com

Better Proposals

Better Proposals

betterproposals.io

RFPIO

RFPIO

rfpio.com

Canopy

Canopy

canopytax.com

Qwilr

Qwilr

qwilr.com

Quotient

Quotient

quotientapp.com

יכול גם לעניין אותך

T. Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price

troweprice.com

Happyforce

Happyforce

myhappyforce.com

Smashrun

Smashrun

smashrun.com

Pension & Investment

Pension & Investment

pionline.com

Heap

Heap

heap.io

Financial News

Financial News

fnlondon.com

Dataknox

Dataknox

dataknox.io

Insider Monkey

Insider Monkey

insidermonkey.com

Business Wire

Business Wire

businesswire.com

SSI Web Trading

SSI Web Trading

ssi.com.vn

Orchestra.io

Orchestra.io

orchestra.io

Tickertape

Tickertape

tickertape.in

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.