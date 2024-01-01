אלטרנטיבות - DagsHub
Box
box.com
Box, Inc. (לשעבר Box.net), היא חברת אינטרנט אמריקאית שבסיסה ברדווד סיטי, קליפורניה. החברה מתמקדת בניהול תוכן בענן ובשירות שיתוף קבצים לעסקים. לקוחות ואפליקציות רשמיים זמינים עבור Windows, macOS ומספר פלטפורמות ניידות. בוקס נוסדה בשנת 2005.
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks היא חברה שהוקמה על ידי היוצרים המקוריים של Apache Spark. Databricks צמח מפרויקט AMPLab באוניברסיטת קליפורניה, ברקלי, שהיה מעורב ביצירת Apache Spark, מסגרת מחשוב מבוזרת בקוד פתוח שנבנתה על גבי Scala. Databricks מפתחת פלטפורמה מבוססת אינטרנט לעבודה עם Spark, המספקת ניהול אשכולות אוטומטי ומח...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
ניהול מחברות עבור מדעני נתונים וחוקרים.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud מספק קבוצה משולבת של כלים ומוצרי מחשוב ענן אמינים ומאובטחים, שעוזרים לך לבנות תשתית ענן, מרכזי נתונים באזורים מרובים כדי להעצים את העסק שלך בתעשייה הגלובלית. נסה את זה בחינם.
Obviously AI
obviously.ai
כל התהליך של הפעלת Data Science - בניית אלגוריתם למידת מכונה, הסבר תוצאות וחיזוי תוצאות, ארוז בקליק אחד.
Observable
observablehq.com
חקור, נתח והסביר נתונים. כצוות. גלה תובנות חדשות, ענו על שאלות נוספות וקבל החלטות טובות יותר.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (כתוב גם opentext) היא חברה קנדית המפתחת ומוכרת תוכנות לניהול מידע ארגוני (EIM). OpenText, שבסיסה בווטרלו, אונטריו, קנדה, היא חברת התוכנה הגדולה בקנדה נכון לשנת 2014 ומוכרת כאחת מ-100 המעסיקים המובילים בקנדה. 2016 מאת Mediacorp Canada Inc.יישומי תוכנה OpenText מנהלים תוכן או נתו...
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku היא חברת בינה מלאכותית (AI) ולמידת מכונה אשר נוסדה בשנת 2013. בדצמבר 2019, Dataiku הודיעה כי CapitalG - קרן ההון סיכון לצמיחה בשלבים מאוחרים הממומנת על ידי Alphabet Inc. - הצטרפה ל-Dataiku כמשקיעה וכי יש לה השיגה מעמד של חד קרן, בשווי של 1.4 מיליארד דולר. Dataiku מעסיקה כיום יותר מ-500 עובדי...
Hex
hex.tech
Hex היא פלטפורמת נתונים מודרנית למדעי נתונים וניתוח נתונים. מחברות שיתופיות, אפליקציות נתונים יפות ואבטחה ברמה ארגונית.
Akkio
akkio.com
AI חזוי עבור אנליסטים. תן לפעילות שלך יתרון תחרותי עם תובנות מהירות ותחזיות ללא מאמץ. אין צורך בקידוד.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai היא פלטפורמת הייצור המובילה של Full Stack AI, LLM וראייה ממוחשבת למידול נתוני תמונה, וידאו, טקסט ואודיו לא מובנים.
V7
v7labs.com
התשתית המלאה לנתוני הדרכה ארגוניים המכסים תיוג, זרימות עבודה, מערכי נתונים ואנשים במעגל.
Qlik
qlik.com
Qlik® עוזר לך להשתמש בנתונים שלך כדי לפתור בעיות, לעמוד ביעדים חדשים ולתת מענה לצרכים עסקיים קריטיים. הכל מתחיל כאן. עם מובילת התעשייה בפתרונות שילוב נתונים וניתוח התומכים באסטרטגיית הבינה המלאכותית שלך.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
אהוב על מדעני נתונים, נשלט על ידי IT. פתרון ה-All-In-One שלך לפיתוח, פריסה וצנרת נתונים בענן מדעי נתונים ו-ML.
Pecan
pecan.ai
תוכנת ניתוח חיזוי מבית Pecan מיועדת להשפעה. קבל תחזיות מדויקות וניתנות לפעולה תוך ימים ופתח את העוצמה של AutoML.
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi produces the world’s fastest and most powerful mathematical optimization solver – the Gurobi Optimizer – which is used by leading global companies across more than 40 different industries to rapidly solve their complex, real-world problems and make automated decisions that optimize their effi...
Graphext
graphext.com
Graphext is an advanced analytics solution to help businesses make better decisions based on data. We capture their data, enrich it and provide a powerful visual interface to find actionable insights about their customers, market and products.
C3.ai Developer
developer.c3.ai
C3.ai is a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. The C3 AI Academy offers learning experiences that enable developers and data scientists to be successful, whatever their level of expertise. The courses expose students to core C3 AI Application Platform co...
Artivatic.ai
artivatic.ai
Artivatic, a key part of the D2C Consulting Group, stands at the forefront of digital innovation in insurtech and healthcare. Our platform revolutionizes the industry by automating and digitizing the entire lifecycle of operations, including sales, onboarding, quoting, underwriting, claims processin...
Kortical
kortical.com
Kortical - end to end ML platform - editable in code, built for data scientists to assist with preparing data, building ML models, deploying scalable models with a few clicks and managing them with ML Ops functionality. Kortical is different as it is built with transparency and control, where the c...
Trendskout
trendskout.com
Unleash the power of AI and Automated Machine Learning Trendskout eliminates the costly and time-consuming project approach of typical AI implementations. Our AI software is ready to improve your business right out of the box and offers an intuitive user interface that makes the complex underlying ...
Civis Analytics
civisanalytics.com
Civis Analytics helps organizations use data to gain a competitive advantage in how they identify, attract, and engage their audiences. With a powerful combination of best-in-class data, cutting-edge software solutions, and an interdisciplinary team of data scientists, developers, and survey science...
Peak
peak.ai
Peak is an AI company that provides the platform, applications and services to help businesses harness the potential of AI to grow revenues, increase profits and increase efficiency. Peak’s cloud AI platform provides a broad feature set that enables technical and commercial teams to build, deploy a...
Datagran
datagran.io
A simple tool that integrates the entire company through data, including experts and non experts. To create complex models and analysis, and to share and take action, based on them.
DataCanvas
datacanvas.com
Beijing ZetYun Technology Co., Ltd. (DataCanvas) was founded in 2013, focusing on the continuous development and construction of automatic data science platform, focusing on providing a complete set of development platform for data scientists and AI practitioners, and providing comprehensive support...
Deep Cognition
deepcognition.ai
Deep Cognition specializes in using advanced AI to automate complex data entry. PaperEntry AI, our boundaryless AI technology, streamlines complex documents in customs and beyond, including commercial invoices, packing lists, PGAs, and more. PaperEntry AI features sophisticated, trainable AI Engine...
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai is the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider on a mission to democratize AI. It distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products for Generative AI and machine learning that solve powerful problems. Customers, communi...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is a Cloud-native PaaS for Machine learning teams to build, deploy and ship ML/LLM Applications on their own cloud/on-prem Infra in a faster, scalable, cost efficient way with the right governance controls, allowing them to achieve 90% faster time to value than other teams. TrueFoundry...
KNIME
knime.com
KNIME helps individuals and organizations make sense of data. KNIME Software bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the b...
Explorium
explorium.ai
Explorium is a leading data company that uses GenAI technology to build the world’s largest and highest quality collection of premium external data, empowering businesses to make accurate go-to-market decisions. With our profound expertise in data science and years of building enterprise-grade exter...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr is only training data platform with Smart Feedback Loop. Our technology helps AI-first organizations developing computer vision AI to bring automation in their data pipeline. Our saas platform solves challenges for ML scientists who need faster, convenient and iterative access to training ...
Neural Designer
neuraldesigner.com
Neural Designer הוא כלי תוכנה רב עוצמה לפיתוח ופריסה של מודלים של למידת מכונה. הוא מספק ממשק ידידותי למשתמש המאפשר למשתמשים לבנות, לאמן ולהעריך רשתות עצביות מבלי להידרש לידע נרחב בתכנות. עם מגוון רחב של תכונות ואלגוריתמים, Neural Designer מפשט את כל זרימת העבודה של למידת מכונה, מעיבוד מוקדם של נתוני...
Pyramid Analytics
pyramidanalytics.com
Pyramid היא מערכת הפעלה אנליטיקס ברמה ארגונית, המתרחבת מניתוח בשירות עצמי של משתמש יחיד לפריסות מרכזיות של אלף משתמשים - המכסה הדמיות נתונים פשוטות אך יעילות ליכולות למידת מכונה מתקדמות. מערכת ההפעלה Agnostic Analytics כוללת לקוח אוניברסלי לכל מכשיר ומערכת הפעלה. ניתן להתקין אותו ברוב הפלטפורמות - ה...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL היא ההתפתחות של עורכי SQL מדור קודם כמו DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. אנו מספקים עורך SQL יפהפה ומודרני לצוותים ממוקדי נתונים המעוניינים לחסוך זמן, לשפר את דיוק הנתונים, להכניס עובדים חדשים מהר יותר ולספק תובנות לעסק במהירות. עם PopSQL, משתמשים יכולים להבין בקלות את מודל הנתונים שלהם, לכתוב SQL...
Incorta
incorta.com
פלטפורמת מסירת הנתונים הפתוחה של Incorta מפשטת את הגישה לנתונים ממערכות ארגוניות מרובות ומורכבות כדי לפתוח את מלוא הערך של נתונים ארגוניים, מה שהופך אותם לזמינים לניתוח. בגיבוי של GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures ו- Sorenson Capital, Incorta מעצימה את החברות החשיבות קדימה לה...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics פועלת כטייס המשנה המהימן שלך לעסקים במטרה להפוך אותך לחכם יותר, מהיר יותר ובטוח יותר בהחלטות מונעות הנתונים שלך. IBM Cognos Analytics מעניקה לכל משתמש - בין אם מדען נתונים, אנליסט עסקי או לא מומחה ל-IT - כוח רב יותר לבצע ניתוחים רלוונטיים באופן שקשור ליעדים ארגוניים. זה מקצר את ...
Encord
encord.com
כל הכלים שאתה צריך כדי לבנות מודלים טובים יותר, מהר יותר Encord היא פלטפורמת הנתונים המובילה עבור צוותי ראייה ממוחשבת מתקדמים: ייעול תיוג וזרימות עבודה RLHF, צפייה והערכת מודלים, וניהול ואצור נתונים כדי להגיע ל-AI הייצור מהר יותר.
JADBio
jadbio.com
למידת מכונה ללא קוד המאפשרת אוטומציה של גילוי סמנים ביולוגיים ומפרשת את תפקידם בהתבסס על צורכי המחקר שלך
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
לבסוף, פתרון המיועד לארגונים עם מדריך המותג המקיף של Mark AI ויכולות התאמה אישית של AI, אנו מציעים פתרון ברמה הארגונית המאפשר לך לעצב את הזהות והמסרים של ה-AI שלך כדי לענות על הדרישות של העסק שלך.
DataRobot
datarobot.com
לִפְתוֹחַ. גָמִישׁ. נבנה כדי להתאים לצרכי ה-AI של הצוות שלך. DataRobot מפגיש את כל זרימות העבודה היצירתיות והחזויות שלך יחד לפלטפורמה אחת חזקה. ספק במהירות בינה מלאכותית שהעסק שלך צריך, תשלוט בכל הנכסים שלך והיעזר במומחי בינה מלאכותית ברמה עולמית.
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ מציע גישה דינמית שיתופית לטכנולוגיית סימולציה וניתוח נתונים ומשאבי HPC וענן ניתנים להרחבה, הכל במקום אחד.