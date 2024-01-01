WebCatalog

cucomm

cucomm

כלי שיווקי אוטומטי לשליחת הודעות בכמות גדולה של פייסבוק. מאפשר לשלוח הודעות לחברי קבוצת פייסבוק שונים, אנשים שהגיבו לפוסטים של דפים עסקיים ואנשים מחיפוש אנשים. מאוד מועיל, אם אתה מנהל את קבוצת הפייסבוק שלך או רוצה להגיע ללקוחות חדשים.

אתר: cucomm.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל cucomm, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

