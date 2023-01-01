אלטרנטיבות - CoolTool
elink.io
elink.io
בנה כל דבר עם קישורי אינטרנט. ל-elink יש את כל מה שאתה צריך כדי לשמור סימניות ולבנות דפי אינטרנט, ניוזלטרים בדוא"ל, ווידג'טים לאתרי RSS, קישורי ביו חברתי, קירות חברתיים, תוכן אוטומטי ועוד. צור תוכן תוך דקות!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io הוא מקצר כתובת URL של תווית לבנה שיוצר קישורים קצרים בדומיינים ממותגים. קצר, התאם אישית ושתף כתובות אתרים ממותגות עם הקהל שלך.
Revue
getrevue.co
בנה קהל נאמן. Revue מקל על סופרים ומוציאים לאור לשלוח עלוני מערכת - ולקבל תשלום.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
הוסף פיקסלים למיקוד מחדש, קריאה לפעולה מותאמת אישית, דומיינים מותאמים אישית לכל קישור שאתה משתף, התאם אישית את הופעת התמונות הממוזערות של קישורים ומיקוד מחדש את כל מי שלחץ.
Radio.co
radio.co
רוצה ליצור תחנת רדיו? הפוך את לוח הזמנים שלך לאוטומטי, שדר בשידור חי ועקוב אחר מאזינים מפלטפורמה אחת קלה לשימוש. ברוכים הבאים ל-Radio.co.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops היא פלטפורמת שיווק ויראלית והפניית להשקת תחרויות דירוג, הגרלות, תוכניות טרום השקה והפניה.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
שתף פעולה עם ShareASale כדי להפוך לחלק מרשת השיווק השותפים המהימנה שלנו. הרשת שלנו מספקת פתרונות שיווק עבור השותפים שלנו.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence הוא שירות שיווק משפיענים המאפשר למותגים ומשפיענים להתחבר, לשתף פעולה ולהגיע ליעדים שלהם.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer היא הדרך הזולה, המהירה והקלה ביותר לגלות מה באמת קורה באינטרנט.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter מציע חווית כתיבה נקייה וישירה לאנשים שאינם מחפשים דיווח מתקדם או תכונות לעסקים.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
שוק השמות המקורי למותג עם למעלה מ-100,000 שמות עסקים שנאספו על ידי מומחים לבחירה. קבל את ה-.com התואם ואת הלוגו, וייעוץ מיתוג חינם מהצוות שלנו.
Dealers United
dealersunited.com
To help dealerships cut costs, save time, and sell more cars, Dealers United offers a full suite of digital marketing solutions for car dealers including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Advertising, and Search Engine Marketing (SEM).
datacube AI
datacube.ai
datacube is a robust, elegant & agile business analytics and KPI data visualization software built with an AI brain . We all know you can’t run or SCALE your business efficiently without keeping a close eye on your KPI’s. But digging through your CRM and pouring through spreadsheets is a painstaking...
ConversionFly
conversionfly.com
ConversionFly is a marketing optimization tool designed to provide marketing metrics that enables to scale a business and its marketing intelligently.
Chainfuel
chainfuel.com
With Chainfuel's powerful telegram bot and web app, you can automatically protect your group from spammers and scammers, track your group metrics, engage and retain your users with just a few clicks.
Carts Guru
carts.guru
Chase up every lead, convert every sale, and grow your e-commerce business fast with an advanced marketing automation software designed specifically for e-merchants. In just a few clicks you can build and customize first-class marketing campaigns for the awareness, consideration, and after-care stag...
CampaignTracker
campaigntracker.io
CampaignTracker is a powerful Link Management Platform software that simplifies the process of tracking and optimizing your marketing campaigns. Our software provides a centralized dashboard where you can easily manage all your links and track your campaign performance. With CampaignTracker, you can...
Arrivalist
arrivalist.com
Arrivalist is the leading location intelligence platform in the travel industry. We use mobile location datasets to provide actionable insights on consumer behavior, competitive share, media effectiveness, and market trends. Over 200 travel marketers, including 100 cities, 40 US States, and 4 of the...
Adpiler
adpiler.com
Adpiler is a comprehensive SaaS platform designed to simplify the ad approval and collaboration process for creative agencies. With a user-friendly interface and a suite of powerful features, Adpiler streamlines the journey from ad creation to client approval, ensuring seamless collaboration, effici...
Admailr
admailr.com
Admailr is designed to help newsletter publishers monetize their email messages using targeted ad placement based on the subscriber.
AdLuge
adluge.com
AdLuge is inbound marketing software which provides lead management solutions with marketing intelligence to keep all your leads on track.
51Degreees
51degrees.com
51Degrees provides a portfolio of technologies that extend an organisations existing online skills and investment to work on mobile devices as well.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
Vurvey
vurvey.com
In today’s competitive environment, brands require faster insights, innovative products, and more inclusive marketing to thrive. Vurvey’s patented AI platform brings everything together, all powered by your customers and team.
RivalFlow AI
rivalflow.com
Improve your existing content: AI-powered improvement so your web pages can rank higher. It acts like an SEO coach, it analyzes the competitor pages that outrank yours and then gives you exact details on how to update your specific pages.
Publisher Discovery
publisherdiscovery.com
Advanced AI driven affiliate discovery SaaS app for publisher management. The platform provides in-depth analysis of publisher websites and information and tools for affiliate recruitment. Machine Learning within the platform ensures that the results will become more targeted as it learns the user's...
Origits
origits.com
Origits is a platform for websites that enables the setup of unlimited video units without editing source code with the use of a single header tag.
Noosh
noosh.com
Noosh helps enterprises deliver on Content Marketing game plans by streamlining operations and enabling collaboration with vendors. The company’s products and Marketing Services Partners manage digital and print assets, cost structures, budgets, procurements, projects, and team interaction using an ...
Inbox Mailers
inboxmailers.com
We enable brands the ability to know when subscribers are in their inbox while triggering an email that’s generating a 3x – 5x higher open rate, and a 1x – 2x higher click-through rate! “View Time Optimization” is changing the game for businesses who use email and the industry of email marketing.
Hidemyacc
hidemyacc.com
Multilogin Antidetect Browser - Create unlimited accounts with different profiles in 01 device instead of using multi-real devices or virtual machines
Growth Champ
growthchamp.com
Growth Champ is a social media optimization suite that allows user to manage Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest to increase social media influence.
GetCurious
getcurious.io
GetCurious enables product companies do deeper user research, faster The product allows product teams to gather insights through video, audio and screenshare while participant is using target web/app/prototype Rapid recruitment of participants can be done through UserStudy’s participant panel, so th...
Geniechat
geniechat.com
Geniechat is the easiest relationship management app built for non-techie sellers and entrepreneurs. Featuring power and affordability with 3 apps in 1 for $9.99/mo ⚡️ Content Keyboard + CRM + Ai Generator
Brandintellé
brandintelle.com
Brandreward help enterprise marketing teams to bridge the gap between marketing operations & outcome in real time. Our unified workflow automation for Marketing Departments is directly linked to AI-based What-if Simulators - via the Marketing Planning & Budgeting modules.
YouVisit
youvisit.com
THE MOST WIDELY USED VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE PLATFORM Technology and creativity converge at YouVisit. With one of the largest virtual experience production teams in the world, we’ve created thousands of world-class interactive experiences and virtual tours for clients across six continents. Our virtual e...
WeatherAds
weatherads.io
WeatherAds is the world's #1 weather based marketing platform for digital advertisers. Easily set up automated weather-based rules for Google Ads, Facebook and Instagram, YouTube & Programmatic RTB campaigns. Trigger ads, modify bids and change creative based on any type of weather imaginable. Get m...
Viloud
viloud.tv
Viloud is the easiest online video platform for creating, streaming and monetizing your own live, linear and on-demand TV channels. Its technology allows users to stream the channels through both an embeddable or third-party player for your website, mobile app or OTT platform like Roku or Apple TV. ...
Review Robin
getreviewrobin.com
Review Robin is a simple software tool that helps you easily (and even automatically!) follow up with your customers and request an online review by sending a simple review request via email or SMS. Review Robin walks your customer through every step of the way - simplifying and dramatically increas...
ResponseSource
responsesource.com
Identifying the right media to pitch a story to is an essential yet time consuming task for any PR professional. You need an up-to-date, easy-to-use and smart media database to keep up with the ever-changing media – ResponseSource’s Media Contacts Database is built to be exactly that. - Access accur...
Genius Link
geniuslink.com
Geniuslink הוא מקצר ה-URL החכם ביותר בעולם. צור קישורים המנתבים באופן דינמי משתמשים ליעדים שונים בהתבסס על המכשירים, מערכות ההפעלה, המדינות ואפילו תאריך הקליק שלהם.
CallerReady
callerready.com
CallerReady היא הפלטפורמה למשווקים המעוניינים להגדיל את מסעות הפרסום שלהם. Marketplace בתשלום לפי שיחה, אוטומציה של לידים לשיחה וחלוקת שיחות דינמית
BlogManagement
blogmanagement.io
ניהול בלוגים היא פלטפורמה המאפשרת לבעלי אתרים, בלוגרים ובעלי אתרים להרוויח כסף על ידי הצבת תוכן. זוהי פלטפורמה אמינה ואמינה המאפשרת לך למכור פוסטים אורחים ותוכן ממומן בצורה לגיטימית. בעלי אתרים יכולים להוסיף את האתרים שלהם לפלטפורמה ולקבל תשלום עבור פרסום תוכן. ניהול בלוגים עוזר לבעלי אתרים לייצר רו...
Approved Social
approvedsocial.io
Approved Social is a trailblazing platform designed to revolutionize the way digital marketing campaigns are developed, approved, and launched. At its core, Approved Social is a collaborative feedback and approval engine that empowers marketing teams, agencies, and brands to streamline their creativ...
FeedWind
feed.mikle.com
FeedWind היא אחת הספקיות המובילות של ווידג'טים חינמיים הניתנים להתאמה אישית ולקידוד הניתנים לשילוב בכל אתר אינטרנט - תוך דקות! חלק מהווידג'טים הפופולריים ביותר כוללים: RSS Facebook Widget Twitter Widget YouTube Widget יומן Google Widget והרשימה עוד ארוכה. מה עוד? אתה יכול להתחיל עם 14 יום ניסיון חינ...
Bulk Email Checker
bulkemailchecker.com
כלי בודק הדוא"ל מבוסס על SMTP, ומספק את הדיוק הגבוה ביותר ומידע שימושי נוסף לאימות/אימות כל כתובות הדוא"ל. אנא הזן כתובת דוא"ל ולחץ על אמת כדי לראות בדיוק כיצד פועל כלי בודק הדוא"ל. בדוק עד 10 כתובות דוא"ל ליום בחינם.
Adspyder
adspyder.io
AdSpyder היא פלטפורמה דיגיטלית Ad-tech SaaS שעוזרת לאנשים ולחברות לנתח את מסעות הפרסום של המתחרים שלהם ולהשיג תובנות שימושיות שניתן ליישם על מסעות הפרסום שלהם ולהפיק מהם תועלת. באמצעות adspyder, משתמשים יכולים לחפש מודעות שהופיעו כעת או בעבר בפלטפורמות מקוונות ויכולים לקבל מדדים שימושיים מבוססי ביצו...
MarketMate AI
marketmateai.com
ב-MarketMate AI, המשימה שלנו היא ליישר מכירות ושיווק כדי להגביר את היצירתיות ולהגדיל את ההכנסות. אנו מחויבים להפוך את הבינה המלאכותית הגנרטיבית לידידותית יותר למשתמש עבור תהליכי עבודה שיווקיים אמיתיים. כפלטפורמת שיווק B2B אינטואיטיבית המופעלת על ידי AI, MarketMate מתמקדת בזיהוי שוק יעד, העברת הודעות...
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi הוא כלי אוטומציה של ריבוי ערוצים עם יותר 700,000 משתמשים ברחבי העולם, המאפשר לכל חברה (ממיקרו בלוגר ועד רב לאומי ענק) לנהל את כל מחזור המכירות שלה, מלכידת לידים ועד להמרה של לקוחות ונאמנות. עם לוח הזמנים של E-goi אתה יכול ליצור דפי נחיתה, טפסים וחלונות קופצים, לבצע אוטומציות מתקדמות (שחזור עגל...
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink is a URL shortener designed to protects users from traffic loss, damaged external links, and missed profits.
Shared Domains
shared.domains
Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
התמקד בחלק הליבה של העסק שלך שמביא כסף, השתמש ב-HeadBidder.net לעבודת ניהול מודעות מכונאית שהינה אוטומטית בפלטפורמה. פלטפורמת הניהול של Header Bidding מיועדת לבעלי אתרים וצוותים מקצועיים של מודעות מקוונות. משלב תכונות וכלים מוכנים לשימוש: מיכל, אינטגרציות של צד שלישי, ניתוח ועוד.. התחל את תקופת הניס...
QApop
qapop.com
QApop יעזור לך למנף את Quora כערוץ שיווקי. עם הכלי השיווקי שלך, אתה יכול: - לגלות את השאלות הטובות ביותר על Quora - תן ל-AI לעזור לך לענות על שאלות תוך דקות - לעקוב אחר שאלות ללא מענה עם מאות צפיות Quora הוא ערוץ שיווק נוסף נהדר בין אם אתה מתמקד ברכישות בתשלום או בתוכן שיווק. אתה יכול לעשות שימוש חו...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave עוזרת לעסקים להעלות מעורבות והמרות גבוהות יותר על ידי הצגת תמונות היפר-פרסונליות, קובצי GIF, דפי אינטרנט של סרטונים אינטראקטיביים לאורך מסע הלקוח. למעלה מ-1500 צוותי מכירות ושיווק סומכים עלינו עם צורכי ההתאמה האישית של הדואר האלקטרוני, הוואטסאפ ודפי הנחיתה שלהם.
Websays
websays.com
Websays היא חברת שירותי תוכנה המתמקדת בחיפוש באינטרנט, עיבוד שפה טבעית ולמידת מכונה. עם צוות מעורב של מפתחים ומנתחי נתונים, אנו עונים על הצרכים של לקוחותינו עבור מודיעין נתונים כדי לטפל בכמויות גדולות של נתונים לא מובנים. אנו מסווגים נתונים אלו לפי נושאים, מנתחים אינדיקטורים כגון סנטימנט ומייצרים סי...
Endorsal
endorsal.io
תמיכה - אוטומציה לחלוטין את ביקורות הלקוחות המקוונות שלך. ייבוא ביקורות מגוגל, פייסבוק ועוד. בקשות בדיקה אוטומטיות. ווידג'טים יפים של עדות.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso הוא מנתח אתרים בחינם. הוא מספק דוחות חינם לאלפי אתרים. עבור כל אתר במסד הנתונים הנרחב שלנו, תוכל לראות ניתוח מפורט, כולל סטטיסטיקות תנועה, רווחים חודשיים, מידע שיתוף בפייסבוק, מיקום שרת האינטרנט והערכות ערך האתר.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
אנחנו, כבני אדם, מחווטים לסמוך על הרגשות שלנו! לא משנה כמה הטכנולוגיה תשנה, אנחנו עדיין צריכים אימות כדי להיות בטוח. WiserNotify עוזר לך לקבל את האימות הזה. זה עוזר לך להתחבר ללקוח שלך כדי להגביר את האמון והמכירות. באמצעות הודעות הוכחה חברתית אינטראקטיביות ווידג'טים של דחיפות, אנו יוצרים תגובה רגשית...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView היא תוכנת ניתוח אינטרנט התואמת את כתובות ה-IP של חברות המבקרות באתר שלך מול מסד הנתונים שלנו על מנת לומר לך את שמות העסקים הללו ועוד.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow היא חבילת השיחות הרב-ערוצים המופעלת על ידי בינה מלאכותית למעורבות לקוחות. פלטפורמת ה-All-in-One SleekFlow יוצרת מסעות לקוח חלקים ומותאמים אישית בכל ערוצי ההודעות של כולם, כולל WhatsApp, Instagram, צ'אט חי ועוד. SleekFlow מוקדש לעיצוב עתיד התקשורת על ידי העצמת חברות לרכז את כל זרימות העבודה...