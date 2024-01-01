אלטרנטיבות - Contentful

WebCatalog

Contentstack

contentstack.com

החוויות הדיגיטליות שאתה רוצה בכל מקום קח את העסק שלך ליותר מקומות עם ה-Composable DXP האוטומטי המלא היחיד המופעל על ידי CMS מספר 1 חסר ראש

Slip.Stream

slip.stream

The largest royalty-free music library with 70,000 songs and 65,000 sound effects curated by mood, genre, artist, content type, and AI tools to help you find the perfect tracks for your content fast.

Viar360

viar360.com

Viar360 is the most intuitive authoring and publishing platform that reduces the time, effort and knowledge required to create highly engaging immersive training and learning experiences from 360° videos and photos. Viar360 lets you create immersive learning scenarios that your learners can experien...

EZ360 Cloud

ez-360.com

With EZ360 Cloud you can distribute 360-degree video content to VR devices via the cloud. Upload and manage your videos in the online content management system (CMS). Easily push videos to VR devices. VR headsets automatically download new videos when they start the app. No more sideloading or trans...

Headjack

headjack.io

Headjack is an app creation and content management platform for 360 video producers. Inspired by Wordpress, Headjack allows non-technical users to easily create and manage standalone VR apps which run on all the currently available VR headsets, while also giving developers the ability to tweak the s...

ManageXR

managexr.com

ManageXR is an enterprise device management platform designed for VR and AR devices. As more enterprises use XR to train employees, doctors use XR to treat patients, and schools use XR to teach students, organizations face significant hurdles expanding their operations from early-stage pilots to org...

ArborXR

arborxr.com

ArborXR is an AR & VR device management platform. More than 2000 companies in 90 countries are already using ArborXR to manage their VR & AR fleets. With ArborXR you can manage your devices, deploy content and updates remotely, and control what users can see and do in the headset. ArborXR is built w...

echo3D

echo3d.com

echo3D (www.echo3D.com) היא פלטפורמת ניהול נכסים תלת-ממדית עבור מפתחים וחברות לאחסן, לאבטח ולשתף תוכן תלת-ממדי בזמן אמת ברחבי הארגון שלהם ומחוצה לו. אנו מציעים מערכת ניהול תוכן תלת-ממדית (CMS) ורשת מסירה (CDN), כלי דחיסה והמרה של נכסים, ותשתית BaaS ניתנת להרחבה המאפשרת למפתחים וארגונים לנהל, לעבד ול...

SynergyXR

synergyxr.com

SynergyXR: מהפכה את העתיד עם XR Solutions סקירת החברה שוכנת בעיר התוססת של Aarhus, דנמרק, SynergyXR עומדת כמגדלור של חדשנות בנוף המציאות המורחבת (XR). נולדנו מהבנה עמוקה של מגזרי הייצור והאנרגיה, גדלנו לכוח אדיר, המתמחה בהבאת כלי מציאות רבודה ומציאות מדומה לחזית הטכנולוגיה העסקית. המומחיות שלנו היא ...

Trimble Connect

connect.trimble.com

Trimble Connect עבור HoloLens משתמש במציאות מעורבת לתיאום פרויקטים על ידי מתן יישור מדויק של נתונים הולוגרפיים באתר העבודה, המאפשר לעובדים לסקור את המודלים שלהם בהקשר של הסביבה הפיזית.

