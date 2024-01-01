WebCatalog

אתר: commetric.com

Commetric Media Analytics product features: - Combining quantitative high-level media measurement, with human-led in-depth qualitative analysis to provide comprehensive insight into media performance. - Quantitative measures such as activity over time, share of voice and volume by format help to provide competitive benchmark data, visualized by interactive dashboards. - Qualitative measures including discovered themes/topics, campaign messages and favourability, provide accurate insight into communication strategy. - Works with any media content in any language. - Media analysis provided weekly, monthly or quarterly, but also on an ad-hoc basis or for annual wrap-up reports.

קטגוריות:

Business
PR Analytics Software

