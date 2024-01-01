Commetric Media Analytics product features: - Combining quantitative high-level media measurement, with human-led in-depth qualitative analysis to provide comprehensive insight into media performance. - Quantitative measures such as activity over time, share of voice and volume by format help to provide competitive benchmark data, visualized by interactive dashboards. - Qualitative measures including discovered themes/topics, campaign messages and favourability, provide accurate insight into communication strategy. - Works with any media content in any language. - Media analysis provided weekly, monthly or quarterly, but also on an ad-hoc basis or for annual wrap-up reports.

קטגוריות :

אתר: commetric.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Commetric, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.