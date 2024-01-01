WebCatalog

אלטרנטיבות - Collaborator.pro

Prezly

Prezly

prezly.com

Prezly היא פלטפורמת הסיפור שעוזרת לארגונים לפרסם, להפיץ ולהחזיק את הסיפורים שלהם במטרה ליצור מעריצים.

Muck Rack

Muck Rack

muckrack.com

השתמש ב-Muck Rack כדי למצוא עיתונאים, לקבל עיתונות על הסיפור שלך, לעקוב אחר החדשות ולדווח על השפעת יחסי הציבור שלך. עיתונאים יכולים לבנות תיקים ולהאיץ את הקריירה שלהם.

Wiztrust

Wiztrust

wiztrust.com

The Communication Enablement Platform. Wiztrust is a multi-channel distribution platform, built to simplify internal and external communications. One tool to disseminate your content over any channel to any stakeholder. Wiztrust's cloud-based solution has become invaluable for companies in all indus...

PR.co

PR.co

pr.co

pr.co builds beautifully designed online newsrooms and software to help PR teams increase media exposure and brand awareness and build a positive reputation. Our online newsrooms make your company’s milestones shine and make it easy for any stakeholder, from journalists to investors, to connect with...

Wizikey

Wizikey

wizikey.com

מה זה Wizikey? Wizikey היא תוכנת ניטור מדיה ויחסי ציבור. זה עוזר לחברות בניטור מדיה על פני מדיה שונים יחד עם מגמות, ותובנות על מודיעין תחרותי והפצת הודעות לעיתונות ברחבי העולם. זה גם עוזר לאנשי יחסי ציבור למצוא את קבוצת הכתבים הנכונה, לשלוח פיצ'רים מותאמים, לאסוף ולהעריך סיקור תקשורתי ותובנות. היא ז...

Propel PRM

Propel PRM

propelmypr.com

Propel PRM מדמיינת מחדש את המדיה הרווחת עם טכנולוגיית ניהול יחסי הציבור שלה. פלטפורמת ה-PRM מאפשרת לאנשי מקצוע בתחום השיווק והתקשורת לגלות את המדיה הנכונה להציע את הסיפורים שלהם, לנהל קשרי מדיה ומסעות פרסום, לנטר את הסיקור ושיתוף הקול של המותג שלהם, ולמדוד בקלות את ההשפעה העסקית ממאמצי מדיה שהרוויחו...

Prowly

Prowly

prowly.com

Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...

Onclusive

Onclusive

onclusive.com

Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...

Mynewdesk

Mynewdesk

mynewsdesk.com

גלה את ההשפעה של יחסי ציבור מקוונים! עקוב אחר מה שנאמר על המותג שלך, צור את הסיפור שלך, זהה וערב את הקהל שלך ונתח את התוצאות.

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.