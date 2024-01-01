אלטרנטיבות - Collaborator.pro
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly היא פלטפורמת הסיפור שעוזרת לארגונים לפרסם, להפיץ ולהחזיק את הסיפורים שלהם במטרה ליצור מעריצים.
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
השתמש ב-Muck Rack כדי למצוא עיתונאים, לקבל עיתונות על הסיפור שלך, לעקוב אחר החדשות ולדווח על השפעת יחסי הציבור שלך. עיתונאים יכולים לבנות תיקים ולהאיץ את הקריירה שלהם.
Wiztrust
wiztrust.com
The Communication Enablement Platform. Wiztrust is a multi-channel distribution platform, built to simplify internal and external communications. One tool to disseminate your content over any channel to any stakeholder. Wiztrust's cloud-based solution has become invaluable for companies in all indus...
PR.co
pr.co
pr.co builds beautifully designed online newsrooms and software to help PR teams increase media exposure and brand awareness and build a positive reputation. Our online newsrooms make your company’s milestones shine and make it easy for any stakeholder, from journalists to investors, to connect with...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
מה זה Wizikey? Wizikey היא תוכנת ניטור מדיה ויחסי ציבור. זה עוזר לחברות בניטור מדיה על פני מדיה שונים יחד עם מגמות, ותובנות על מודיעין תחרותי והפצת הודעות לעיתונות ברחבי העולם. זה גם עוזר לאנשי יחסי ציבור למצוא את קבוצת הכתבים הנכונה, לשלוח פיצ'רים מותאמים, לאסוף ולהעריך סיקור תקשורתי ותובנות. היא ז...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM מדמיינת מחדש את המדיה הרווחת עם טכנולוגיית ניהול יחסי הציבור שלה. פלטפורמת ה-PRM מאפשרת לאנשי מקצוע בתחום השיווק והתקשורת לגלות את המדיה הנכונה להציע את הסיפורים שלהם, לנהל קשרי מדיה ומסעות פרסום, לנטר את הסיקור ושיתוף הקול של המותג שלהם, ולמדוד בקלות את ההשפעה העסקית ממאמצי מדיה שהרוויחו...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
גלה את ההשפעה של יחסי ציבור מקוונים! עקוב אחר מה שנאמר על המותג שלך, צור את הסיפור שלך, זהה וערב את הקהל שלך ונתח את התוצאות.