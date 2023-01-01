Make your meetings and webinars your own - white labelled & custom branded for all your organisations communications. Streamline and simplify online meetings, presentations and webinars. No need for multiple platforms, or separate accounts - you can do it all within Cloudpresenter. Content sharing, co-presenting, polls, role allocation, whiteboard, chat, Q&A, analytics, breakout rooms, registration - everything you need for successful meetings, webinars and presentations.

קטגוריות :

אתר: cloudpresenter.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Cloudpresenter, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.