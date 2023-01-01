WebCatalog
Cambridge Dictionary

Cambridge Dictionary

לא התקנת את WebCatalog? הורד/י את WebCatalog.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: cambridge.org

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Cambridge Dictionary ב-WebCatalog ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

המילון והתזאורוס הפופולריים ביותר ללומדי אנגלית. משמעויות והגדרות של מילים עם הגיות ותרגומים.

אתר: cambridge.org

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Cambridge Dictionary, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

יכול גם לעניין אותך

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com

Urban Dictionary

Urban Dictionary

urbandictionary.com

Linguee

Linguee

linguee.com

HowToPronounce

HowToPronounce

howtopronounce.com

SpanishDict

SpanishDict

spanishdict.com

Macmillan Dictionary

Macmillan Dictionary

macmillandictionary.com

Rekhta Dictionary

Rekhta Dictionary

rekhtadictionary.com

Collins Dictionary

Collins Dictionary

collinsdictionary.com

Jisho

Jisho

jisho.org

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

merriam-webster.com

VDict

VDict

vdict.com

Wiktionary

Wiktionary

wiktionary.org

    מוצר

    תמיכה

    חברה

    מידע משפטי

    X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar
    Monobox
    Monobox
    Translatium
    Translatium

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    אנחנו משתמשים בקובצי Cookie כדי לספק את האתרים שלנו ולשפר את הפעולה שלהם. אם בחרת להשתמש באתרים שלנו, המשמעות היא שהסכמת לשימוש בקובצי Cookie.

    מדיניות פרטיות