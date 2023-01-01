Cadence
לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.
אתר: eventcadence.com
שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Cadence ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.
הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.
נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.
Cadence is an all-in-one platform for planning, executing, and experiencing your dream in-person or virtual event. With stunning imagery, custom colors, and unique logos, your brand identity will become an extension of our platform. Whether it’s a virtual company conference or a music festival, we strive to cultivate events that leave a lasting impact.
קטגוריות:
אתר: eventcadence.com
כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Cadence, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.