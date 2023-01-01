אלטרנטיבות - Brushfire
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo היא תוכנת ניהול עסקי הכוללת CRM, מסחר אלקטרוני, חיוב, הנהלת חשבונות, ייצור, מחסנים, ניהול פרויקטים וניהול מלאי. גרסת הקהילה היא תוכנה חופשית, ברישיון תחת GNU LGPLv3. יש גם גרסת "Enterprise" קניינית, בעלת תכונות ושירותים נוספים. קוד המקור עבור מודולי המסגרת וה-ERP הליבה אוצר על ידי Odoo S.A.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral, Inc. היא ספקית ציבורית אמריקאית של פתרונות תקשורת ושיתוף פעולה מבוססי ענן לעסקים. מנכ"ל RingCentral ולאד שמוניס וה-CTO Vlad Vendrow הקימו את החברה בשנת 1999. המשקיעים RingCentral כללו את דאג ליאון, Sequoia Capital, David Weiden, Khosla Ventures, Rob Theis, Scale Venture Partners, Bobby ...
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite הוא אתר ניהול אירועים וכרטוס מבוסס ארה"ב. השירות מאפשר למשתמשים לגלוש, ליצור ולקדם אירועים מקומיים. השירות גובה עמלה ממארגני אירועים בתמורה לשירותי כרטוס מקוונים, אלא אם כן האירוע הוא בחינם. הושק בשנת 2006 ומרכזו בסן פרנסיסקו, Eventbrite פתח את המשרד הבינלאומי הראשון שלהם בבריטניה בשנת 20...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
גלה את הפלטפורמה שלך לפסגות וירטואליות, כנסים מקוונים ואירועים היברידיים. נועד לעסוק באמצעות חוויה מותאמת אישית. נסה בחינם!
Whova
whova.com
תוכנת ניהול אירועים הכל באחד לאירועים אישיים, היברידיים ווירטואליים
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
הפעל את האירועים שלך בצורה חכמה יותר, טוב יותר. Zoho Backstage היא תוכנה לניהול אירועים המאפשרת למארגני אירועים לתכנן ולהפעיל כנסים, מפגשים והשקות מוצרים ביעילות והשפעה רבה יותר.
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo היא תוכנת האירועים האהובה ביותר בעולם. הפלטפורמה שלנו מעצימה כל מארגן, משווק, מציג ומשתתף לשחרר את כוחם של אירועים.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
ארח סמינרים מקוונים שהקהל שלך יאהב. אם אתה מוכן לתוכנת סמינרים מקוונים קלה וניתנת להתאמה אישית ללא הורדות או טרדות, ברוך הבא הביתה.
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
Ticket Tailor הוא פתרון פשוט וחינמי לרכישת כרטיסים לאירועים בכל הצורות והגדלים. הירשם בחינם, קבל את האירוע הראשון שלך בשידור חי ומכור כרטיסים באינטרנט.
HeySummit
heysummit.com
בנה אירועים וירטואליים יפים, כנסים, קורסים ועוד כדי לתקשר עם הקהל שלך ולהגדיל את הקהילה שלך באמצעות שיווק מבוסס אירועים.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast היא פלטפורמת אירועי B2B מותאמת שמשנה את השיווק באמצעות אירוח ללא מאמץ של אירועים דיגיטליים ואירועים אישיים. אלפי משווקי B2B ארגוניים, מחברות כמו Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora ו-Mailchimp, ממנפים את Goldcast כדי להגביר את הנוכחות, ליצור חוויות מרתקות, לשנות תוכן אירועים ולהפיק תועלת מנתוני כוונות....
Swapcard
swapcard.com
הפעל תערוכות וכנסים חכמים יותר, ללא כאבי ראש Swapcard היא פלטפורמת רישום ומעורבות קלה לשימוש שנבנתה כדי להניב הכנסה גבוהה יותר באירועים שלך.
WebinarNinja
webinarninja.com
WebinarNinja מאפשר לך ליצור, לארח ולשתף סמינרים מקוונים ללא דאגות. התחל היום וצור את הסמינר המקוון הראשון שלך תוך 10 שניות.
AnyRoad
anyroad.com
פלטפורמת השיווק החווייתית המובילה לתפעול ואופטימיזציה של האירועים והחוויות שלהם, להגדיל את נאמנות המותג ולהניב החזר ROI גבוה יותר.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
בנו אירועים טובים יותר שמניבים הכנסה אמיתית. כל אירוע הוא הזדמנות להגדיל הכנסות - לא משנה היכן זה קורה. תעדוף צינור מפלטפורמה אחת עם סמינרים מקוונים, מסיבות צפייה, הדגמות, כנסים ואירועים אישיים הממירים.
Eventzilla
eventzilla.net
Eventzilla מאפשרת להגדיר טפסי רישום מותאמים אישית, לשלוח הזמנות בדוא"ל ולנהל ביטולים במקום אחד. המשתתפים באירוע יכולים להירשם באינטרנט ולבצע תשלומים מקוונים מאובטחים.
Momice
momice.com
Momice offers event software and knowledge to event professionals. Momice software enables event professionals to optimize their event website, registration, event mailings, ticketing, audience interaction, on-site registration and event evaluation (survey), of all their live, online and hybrid even...
Planning Pod
planningpod.com
The #1 all-in-one event management software for event planners and venues. See how +20K professionals save 62+ hours/month and streamline processes and communications with our complete online event management software
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...
Cadmium
gocadmium.com
Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas, and knowledge. The company’s software products are trusted by more than 900 content-driven organization...
Attendease
attendease.com
Cutting-edge Software for Corporate Events and Meeting Planning Management. Attendease is the ultimate event management solution for planners and meeting organizers. From in-person to hybrid and virtual, our platform covers every aspect of your event's lifestyle. Promote seamlessly with our website ...
Eventene
eventene.com
Eventene is an all-in-one Event Management System for creating, organizing, and running all your Events on a single platform. Whether your events are in-person, virtual, or hybrid, Eventene provides ... Show More he most modern, flexible, and scalable solution available.
Eventtia
eventtia.com
Eventtia is an all-in-one event management platform helping large corporations to create uniquely engaging in person, hybrid and virtual events. Eventtia's customizable features and API integrations enable world-leading companies to efficiently manage attendees, create engaging email and SMS campaig...
Edenkit
edenkit.com
Edenkit helps you: - instantly create a digital presence, launching an event webpage, mobile app, registration and community marketing campaign in minutes - all based on your content - build loyal relationships, empower speakers, sponsors and exhibitors to tell their own story with self-managed prof...
Eventcube
eventcube.io
Eventcube empowers event organisers to create meaningful virtual, in-person, and hybrid events through beautiful event management technology which can be fully customised and white labeled at every t... Show More uchpoint. With Eventcube, you can build a branded broadcast stage while simultaneously ...
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...
EventMobi
eventmobi.com
EventMobi's end-to-end event management platform makes it easy for event organizers to plan, promote, monetize and deliver engaging virtual, hybrid and in-person event experiences. From website, registration and an award-winning event app, to the Virtual Space and fully managed online event producti...
PheedLoop
pheedloop.com
PheedLoop is a true end-to-end on-site, virtual, and hybrid event management and engagement platform. PheedLoop supports everything from native streaming, virtual exhibit halls, badge printing, registration, synced speaker/exhibitor portals, and instant mobile apps, to on-site check-in, floor plans,...
RainFocus
rainfocus.com
RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, exhibitor activatio...
EventX
eventx.io
“Events Anywhere, Anytime, for Anyone.” Events are where meaningful connections and knowledge sharing happen. We are here to make events simple and impactful. EventX is an award-winning virtual event SaaS platform, and an all-in-one smart event management solution provider. We offer both virtual and...
AllEvents
allevents.in
AllEvents is a rapidly expanding event management platform that offers comprehensive 360° features to assist event organizers. The platform helps event creators to create event pages, streamline ticket sales, and receive instant payment. Trusted by over 300K event professionals, AllEvents is adaptab...
Swoogo
swoogo.events
With an emphasis on simplicity, functionality, and the true DIY spirit, Swoogo is a user-friendly event management platform that helps bring people together from anywhere. Swoogo’s superpower is streamlining the organizational aspects of every type of event, from registration and session scheduling,...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up היא פלטפורמת CRM הכל באחד שעוזרת לך לבנות ולהגדיל את הקהילה שלך באמצעות אירועים, חברות וכלים דיגיטליים אחרים ממקום אחד. פלטפורמת ה-all-in-one של Glue Up משלבת את מיטב ה-CRM, ניהול אירועים, ניהול חברות, שיווק בדוא"ל, ניהול פרויקטים, ניהול הדרכה, סקרים, כספים וכלי פרודוקטיביות אחרים. פתרונות ה...
EventCreate
eventcreate.com
צור אתר אירוע יפהפה תוך דקות. בנה אתר לאירוע, אסוף הרשמות, מכור כרטיסים וקדם את האירוע שלך באינטרנט. אמין ובטוח. מהימנים על ידי יותר מ-1,000,000 אנשים ברחבי העולם, כולל מתכננים מנייקי, MIT ו-Refinery29.
EventBookings
eventbookings.com
EventBookings הוא פתרון כרטוס אירועים פשוט וקל לשימוש עבור אירועים מכל הסוגים והגדלים. הירשם, קבל את האירוע הראשון שלך בשידור חי ומכור כרטיסים באינטרנט.
Worksup
worksup.com
אנו מארגנים כנסים ואירועים עסקיים כבר למעלה מ-20 שנה. בשלב מסוים, בהתמודדות עם אתגרים שונים בתעשיית האירועים, החלטנו ליצור פלטפורמת אירועים קלה לשימוש עבור המשתתפים ומהירה להגדרה עבור המארגנים. כעת, המומחיות שלנו משתרעת על כל הספקטרום של ניהול אירועים, ומספקת שידור חי של אירועים פשוטים, שאלות ותשובו...
InEvent
inevent.com
InEvent מורכבת מאנשי מקצוע לאירועים ומומחי A/V בהשראתם לפרוץ את הגבולות של סמינרים מקוונים וטכנולוגיית אירועים. המוצר שלנו מספק חוויות יוצאות דופן לחברות ארגוניות, ומעצים אותן עם פתרון לבן ליצירת אירועים אישיים, וירטואליים והיברידיים באמצעות פתרונות תוכנה וחומרה. הכל מגובה על ידי שירות לקוחות ייעודי...
Accelevents
accelevents.com
גלה את הפלטפורמה היחידה לניהול אירועים ברמה ארגונית שקל להשתמש בה. ראה כיצד נוכל לעזור לך באירוע הווירטואלי, ההיברידי או האישי הבא שלך. Accelevents, הפתרון היחיד לניהול אירועים וירטואליים, היברידיים ופרטניים, משלב באופן ייחודי יכולות ברמה ארגונית עם קלות שימוש כדי לייעל את תהליך תכנון האירועים שלך....
Zuddle
zuddl.com
הפלטפורמה המאוחדת לאירועים וסמינרים מקוונים. פשט את זרימות העבודה של האירוע שלך על ידי איחוד כלים מרובים לחוויות ותובנות יוצאות דופן של המשתתפים.
Explara
explara.com
Explara עוזרת ליזמים יצירתיים ועסקים קטנים לייצר רווחים מאירועים, מכירה מקוונת, קהילה ומימון המונים.