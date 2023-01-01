WebCatalog

Broadsign

Broadsign

לא התקנת את WebCatalog? הורד/י את WebCatalog.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: broadsign.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Broadsign ב-WebCatalog ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Broadsign is an end-to-end software solution for media owners and buyers to holistically plan, manage and deliver out-of-home media. For Media owners: Broadsign empowers media owners to efficiently scale, manage, and sell their digital and static out-of-home inventory through automated software, intelligent campaign tools, powerful network operations, and programmatic advertising. For Brands & Agencies: Reach audiences with dynamic and flexible campaigns that deliver quality impressions in real-time. With programmatic DOOH, you can deliver contextual, targeted messaging that drives impact at every stage of your audience's journey.

אתר: broadsign.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Broadsign, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

יכול גם לעניין אותך

MediaRadar

MediaRadar

mediaradar.com

Integrate

Integrate

integrate.com

BeMob

BeMob

bemob.com

Trueqrcode

Trueqrcode

trueqrcode.com

TripleLift

TripleLift

triplelift.com

Amobee

Amobee

amobee.com

Pandaily

Pandaily

pandaily.com

Google Display & Video 360

Google Display & Video 360

marketingplatform.google.com

Finix

Finix

finix.com

Jampp

Jampp

jampp.com

Adcredo

Adcredo

adcredo.io

PropellerAds

PropellerAds

propellerads.com

מוצר

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.