אלטרנטיבות - Brandwatch Influence
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch היא חברת מודיעין צרכני דיגיטלי שבסיסה בברייטון, אנגליה. Brandwatch מוכרת שישה מוצרים שונים: מחקר צרכנים, קהלים, Vizia, Qriously, ביקורות ו-BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research הוא "אפליקציה בשירות עצמי" או תוכנה כשירות, אשר מאחסנת נתוני מדיה חברתית על מנת לספק לחברות מידע ואמצעים לעקוב ...
GWI
gwi.com
מחקר צרכנים לפי דרישה המופעל על ידי GWI. הבן את הקהל שלך ברגע עם נתוני צרכנים גלובליים בהישג ידך.
Audiense
audiense.com
כל מה שאתה צריך כדי להבין קהלים ולקבל תוצאות שיווק טובות יותר, תוצאות מדיה חברתית, תוצאות משפיעות, אסטרטגיות מדיה, אסטרטגיות צמיחה או החזר על הוצאות פרסום. שים פילוח צרכנים ותובנות תרבותיות במרכז האסטרטגיה שלך ותן לצוותים שלך את היכולת להבין קהלים כמו שלא היה מעולם. דעו מה נותן השראה לקהל שלכם, מר...
Choozle
choozle.com
Choozle היא תוכנת פרסום דיגיטלית הזמינה לכל המשווקים והמפרסמים. אנו הופכים את הפרסום הדיגיטלי לקל ופשוט. למידע נוסף כאן!
Zoomph
zoomph.com
Zoomph's help you measure the value of sponsorships and understand your audience as an end-to-end platform for audience intelligence and sponsorship evaluation.
Resonate
resonate.com
The Resonate Ignite Platform is the only AI-driven consumer data and analytics platform that seamlessly accelerates insights into action. Log in for instant access to hyper-relevant, fresh consumer market research on today’s consumer. Ignite delivers more than 14,000 real-time, proprietary, values-d...
StatSocial
statsocial.com
StatSocial is the industry’s only cross-platform social audience insights provider, empowering informed, data-driven marketing decisions across global agencies and Fortune 500 brands. StatSocial’s Silhouette™ platform provides rich, omni-channel social audience data enabling marketers to take action...