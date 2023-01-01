אלטרנטיבות - Brandwatch Influence

WebCatalog

Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence

Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence

brandwatch.com

Brandwatch היא חברת מודיעין צרכני דיגיטלי שבסיסה בברייטון, אנגליה. Brandwatch מוכרת שישה מוצרים שונים: מחקר צרכנים, קהלים, Vizia, Qriously, ביקורות ו-BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research הוא "אפליקציה בשירות עצמי" או תוכנה כשירות, אשר מאחסנת נתוני מדיה חברתית על מנת לספק לחברות מידע ואמצעים לעקוב ...

GWI

GWI

gwi.com

מחקר צרכנים לפי דרישה המופעל על ידי GWI. הבן את הקהל שלך ברגע עם נתוני צרכנים גלובליים בהישג ידך.

Audiense

Audiense

audiense.com

כל מה שאתה צריך כדי להבין קהלים ולקבל תוצאות שיווק טובות יותר, תוצאות מדיה חברתית, תוצאות משפיעות, אסטרטגיות מדיה, אסטרטגיות צמיחה או החזר על הוצאות פרסום. שים פילוח צרכנים ותובנות תרבותיות במרכז האסטרטגיה שלך ותן לצוותים שלך את היכולת להבין קהלים כמו שלא היה מעולם. דעו מה נותן השראה לקהל שלכם, מר...

Choozle

Choozle

choozle.com

Choozle היא תוכנת פרסום דיגיטלית הזמינה לכל המשווקים והמפרסמים. אנו הופכים את הפרסום הדיגיטלי לקל ופשוט. למידע נוסף כאן!

Zoomph

Zoomph

zoomph.com

Zoomph's help you measure the value of sponsorships and understand your audience as an end-to-end platform for audience intelligence and sponsorship evaluation.

Resonate

Resonate

resonate.com

The Resonate Ignite Platform is the only AI-driven consumer data and analytics platform that seamlessly accelerates insights into action. Log in for instant access to hyper-relevant, fresh consumer market research on today’s consumer. Ignite delivers more than 14,000 real-time, proprietary, values-d...

StatSocial

StatSocial

statsocial.com

StatSocial is the industry’s only cross-platform social audience insights provider, empowering informed, data-driven marketing decisions across global agencies and Fortune 500 brands. StatSocial’s Silhouette™ platform provides rich, omni-channel social audience data enabling marketers to take action...

