אלטרנטיבות - Botmake
ManyChat
manychat.com
המציא מחדש את האופן שבו אתה מתחבר ללקוחות שלך. ManyChat מאפשר לך ליצור קשר עם הלקוח שלך 24/7 - למנף את הכוח של אוטומציה שיווקית היום!
ChatBot
chatbot.com
הפוך את שירות הלקוחות שלך לאוטומטי עם ChatBot ולעולם אל תחמיץ הזדמנות למכור או לעזור ללקוחות שלך. בנה צ'אטבוטים משלך מאפס, ללא צורך במיומנויות טכניות!
Drift
drift.com
דריפט היא הדרך החדשה שבה עסקים קונים מעסקים. נסה את כלי השיווק והמכירות שלנו לשיחה שנועדו להקל על הקנייה היום, לגמרי בחינם.
Botpress
botpress.com
בנו צ'אטבוטים של ChatGPT במהירות מפתיעה 🚀. בונה הצ'אטבוט הראשון של הדור הבא המופעל על ידי OpenAI. בנה בוטים דמויי ChatGPT עבור הפרויקט או העסק שלך כדי לבצע דברים. 🎯
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel היא פלטפורמת הבוט המובילה ליצירת צ'אטבוטים של AI עבור פייסבוק. למד כיצד ליצור בוט של Facebook Messenger במהירות ובקלות - ללא צורך בקידוד.
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox הוא סביבת עבודה ללא קוד שפותחת את הכוח של WhatsApp להרחיב את העסק שלך עם Inbox Shared, WhatsApp ללא קוד Chatbot, WhatsApp Broadcasts ועוד
Qualified
qualified.com
מוסמך עוזר לחברות לייצר צינור, מהר יותר. נצל את הנכס הגדול ביותר שלך - האתר שלך - כדי לזהות את המבקרים היקרים ביותר שלך, להתחיל באופן מיידי שיחות מכירה, לקבוע פגישות, להמיר תנועה יוצאת ותשלום, ולגלות אותות של כוונת קנייה.
Signals
getsignals.ai
הפוך צפיות בדף ללקוחות. זיהה חברות שגולשות כעת באתר שלך והפכו אותן ללקוחות!
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
הפלטפורמה השיתופית לבניית סוכני AI. צוותים משתמשים ב-Voiceflow כדי לעצב, לבדוק ולהפעיל סוכני צ'אט או בינה מלאכותית קולית - ביחד, מהר יותר, בקנה מידה.
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
הפוך אינטראקציות לאוטומטיות עם הלקוחות והעובדים שלך ב-135+ שפות וב-35+ ערוצים כדי לספק תוצאות ניתנות לפעולה בעלויות נמוכות יותר.
LivePerson
liveperson.com
בינה מלאכותית לשיחה שהיא הכל מלבד מלאכותית. צור קשרים משמעותיים ומותאמים אישית עם הלקוחות שלך תוך מתן תוצאות אמיתיות לעסק שלך.
Kommunicate
kommunicate.io
Kommunicate is a generative AI-powered automation platform for customer support. Having understood the constant shift in consumer behavior, we at Kommunicate are building an all-in-one customer support automation platform that can help businesses stay in touch with their customers 24x7 across vario...
Verloop.io
verloop.io
Verloop.io is the world's leading customer support automation platform. It helps businesses deliver delightful support experiences to their customers, across channels. Verloop.io's platform seamlessly delivers support across various channels, ranging from websites and WhatsApp to in-app and voice i...
Tars
hellotars.com
Tars helps marketing and customer service teams optimize their conversion funnels, automate their customer service interactions, and redefine their customer experience using chatbots. On a Chatbot or Conversational Landing Page, visitors are greeted with an automated chatbot that starts a more huma...
Rep AI
hellorep.ai
Rep developed the first-ever AI Concierge for eCommerce stores that converts more traffic, reduces customer support tickets, and gets more sales — all powered by our own Rescue AI (behavioral AI) and ChatGPT (conversational AI). Rep proactively approaches disengaged site visitors and provides a guid...
Gupshup
gupshup.io
Gupshup.io is the leading Conversation Cloud for marketing, commerce, and support automation. Gupshup’s automation solutions enable 45,000+ brands across India, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States to deliver better customer experience, and increased revenue ...
UChat
uchat.au
UChat is a platform that design and build a chatbot to automate tasks and turn conversion. Build stronger relationships with customers by delivering targeted content and anticipating their reactions. * Provide 24/7 support, Engage customers * Omni-Channel Platform with visual flow builder, built wi...
Kore.AI
kore.ai
Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company’s innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from auto...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics פועלת כטייס המשנה המהימן שלך לעסקים במטרה להפוך אותך לחכם יותר, מהיר יותר ובטוח יותר בהחלטות מונעות הנתונים שלך. IBM Cognos Analytics מעניקה לכל משתמש - בין אם מדען נתונים, אנליסט עסקי או לא מומחה ל-IT - כוח רב יותר לבצע ניתוחים רלוונטיים באופן שקשור ליעדים ארגוניים. זה מקצר את ...
Twixor
twixor.com
Twixor מגדירה מחדש את CX עם Generative AI & NLP, ויוצרת מסעות לקוחות דינמיים בערוצי העברת הודעות. פלטפורמת ה-CX שלנו בעלת קוד נמוך/ללא קוד ממזגת מסייעת דיגיטלית ואוטומציה חכמה של תהליכים, ומציעה אינטראקציות מותאמות אישית וממוקדות מטרה. זה חורג מתגובות תסריטאיות, מייצר המלצות ופתרונות אמפתיים ומותאמי...