אלטרנטיבות - Booksy
FitOn
fitonapp.com
לרדת במשקל, להיכנס לכושר ולהרגיש מצוין בכל זמן ובכל מקום עם שיעורי כושר בחינם לפי דרישה, תוכניות אימון מותאמות אישית ומדיטציות מודרכות.
Vagaro
vagaro.com
מצא את הסלון, הספא או איש הכושר הבא שלך. קרא ופרסם ביקורות. קבעו פגישה מקוונת 24/7 לתספורות, צביעה, טיפוח ציפורניים, טיפוח עור, עיסוי, איפור, מאמנים אישיים, יוגה, פילאטיס ועוד!
Glamsquad
glamsquad.com
Combines seamless technology, the most talented beauty professionals and your beauty goals, to empower you to look amazing, feel amazing and be amazing – on your own terms.
Zeel
zeel.com
Zeel offers the most reliable on-demand massage service in as little as an hour, or up to a month in advance, seven days a week, 365 days a year, with start times as early as 8am and as late as 10:30pm.
Manicare
manicare.com.au
Australia’s trusted essential skin tech & beauty tools for over 40 years.