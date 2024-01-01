WebCatalog

babelforce

babelforce

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: babelforce.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של babelforce ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

babelforce is the composable voice platform uniting agents and automation. Our platform gives you the power to create the customer experiences you’ve always wanted, with tools anyone can use. If you can draw it on a whiteboard, you can build it with babelforce. * Automate 90% of routine tasks * Achieve €1 million in savings per 50 agent seats * Deploy VoiceBots in 70+ languages * Create self-service and workflow automations * Add enterprise-grade CCaaS to Zendesk and other solutions

קטגוריות:

Business
תוכנת עוזרים וירטואליים חכמה

אתר: babelforce.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל babelforce, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Comm10

Comm10

comm100.com

Genesys Cloud

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

Haptik

Haptik

haptik.ai

cogram

cogram

cogram.com

MarketingBlocks

MarketingBlocks

marketingblocks.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

Clickatell

Clickatell

clickatell.com

LivePerson

LivePerson

liveperson.com

Upsy Shopping

Upsy Shopping

upsyshopping.com

CBOT

CBOT

cbot.ai

יכול גם לעניין אותך

Questions Answered

Questions Answered

questionsanswered.net

Mintlify

Mintlify

mintlify.com

CKEditor

CKEditor

ckeditor.com

Conju

Conju

conju.ai

The Spruce

The Spruce

thespruce.com

Tendril

Tendril

tendril.us

Helpwise

Helpwise

helpwise.io

Fini

Fini

usefini.com

Realty Ninja

Realty Ninja

realtyninja.com

Think Agent

Think Agent

app.thinkagent.com

Zendesk Sell

Zendesk Sell

zendesk.com

Espressive

Espressive

espressive.com

סיור

Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.