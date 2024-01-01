WebCatalog

AXOMO

AXOMO

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: axomo.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של AXOMO ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

AXOMO is a swag management solution designed to offer rewards that make a lasting impression. Research shows that 52% of branded gear is re-gifted or thrown away in 30 days - your people (and the planet) deserve better. Our brand store platform is tailored to improve sustainability initiatives and boost excitement by giving people the chance to choose branded gear that resonates with them. Bring your ideal corporate gifting strategy to life with automated recurring store credit, budgets to track spending for different groups or locations, in-depth user engagement data, and more. We offer unique advantages including on-demand production, bulk savings and warehousing, product quality guarantee, on-site customer service team, and pre-launch onboarding process. As the future of corporate swag shifts to prioritize remote distribution and providing a better-than-average employee rewards experience, we're here every step of the way to bring our clients' corporate gifting strategies to life.

קטגוריות:

Business
Promotional Product Management Software

אתר: axomo.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל AXOMO, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

Sendoso

Sendoso

sendoso.com

PFL

PFL

pfl.com

Kotis Design

Kotis Design

kotisdesign.com

&Open

&Open

andopen.co

SWAG.EU

SWAG.EU

swag.eu

Swageazy

Swageazy

swageazy.com

commonsku

commonsku

commonsku.com

Swag Hut

Swag Hut

swaghut.com

Museema

Museema

museema.com

CorporateGift.com

CorporateGift.com

corporategift.com

Inkwell Global Marketing

Inkwell Global Marketing

inkwellusa.com

SwagUp

SwagUp

swagup.com

יכול גם לעניין אותך

Bend

Bend

usebend.com

Kotis Design

Kotis Design

kotisdesign.com

Printful

Printful

printful.com

Stadium

Stadium

bystadium.com

Printfection

Printfection

printfection.com

Inkwell Global Marketing

Inkwell Global Marketing

inkwellusa.com

Giftsenda

Giftsenda

giftsenda.com

Ideogram

Ideogram

ideogram.ai

Giftpack

Giftpack

giftpack.ai

factoHR

factoHR

factohr.com

Vantage Circle

Vantage Circle

vantagecircle.com

SWAG.EU

SWAG.EU

swag.eu

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.