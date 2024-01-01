Akooda Enterprise Search unlocks insights with Generative AI search for the whole enterprise. The new AI-powered search and analytics engine goes beyond delivering results, offering context, analysis, and a deep comprehension of your organization. Tailored to effortlessly handle a variety of data types, formats, and sources, Akooda Enterprise Search provides answers that are both relevant and contextually fitting.

