Akooda Enterprise Search unlocks insights with Generative AI search for the whole enterprise. The new AI-powered search and analytics engine goes beyond delivering results, offering context, analysis, and a deep comprehension of your organization. Tailored to effortlessly handle a variety of data types, formats, and sources, Akooda Enterprise Search provides answers that are both relevant and contextually fitting.

קטגוריות:

Business
Enterprise Search Software

akooda.co

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Akooda, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

