A simple visual AI-powered bot builder Aimylogic is a platform for natural language communication for SMBs, whereby over 60.000 users have created thousands of skills for voice assistants and chatbots at the touch of a button. Even non-developers can create a skill or a smart bot using Aimylogic.

