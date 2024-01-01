Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Switchbar - Browser picker | Product Hunt
WebCatalog

Aimylogic

Aimylogic

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: aimylogic.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Aimylogic ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

A simple visual AI-powered bot builder Aimylogic is a platform for natural language communication for SMBs, whereby over 60.000 users have created thousands of skills for voice assistants and chatbots at the touch of a button. Even non-developers can create a skill or a smart bot using Aimylogic.

קטגוריות:

Productivity
תוכנת Bot Platforms

אתר: aimylogic.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Aimylogic, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

ManyChat

ManyChat

manychat.com

ChatBot

ChatBot

chatbot.com

Drift

Drift

drift.com

Botmake

Botmake

botmake.io

Chatbase

Chatbase

chatbase.co

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

BotStar

BotStar

botstar.com

Chatfuel

Chatfuel

chatfuel.com

Gallabox

Gallabox

gallabox.com

Signals

Signals

getsignals.ai

Qualified

Qualified

qualified.com

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

יכול גם לעניין אותך

Hansei

Hansei

hansei.app

Aqua Voice

Aqua Voice

withaqua.com

Curious Thing

Curious Thing

curiousthing.io

MindBehind

MindBehind

mindbehind.com

Kindly

Kindly

kindly.ai

Ideta

Ideta

ideta.io

TalkBerry

TalkBerry

talkberry.ai

evmux

evmux

evmux.com

Instabot

Instabot

instabot.io

Teneo Developers

Teneo Developers

developers.teneo.ai

Flyx

Flyx

app.flyx.ai

DataLang

DataLang

datalang.io

סיור

Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.