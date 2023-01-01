Who Is? is a puzzle game created by Unico Studio. This is a fun riddle game that presents you with over a hundred tricky scenarios and you have to think outside the box to solve them. Every level brings something new to the table so you will never get bored. There are choice-based scenarios such as "Who is an imposter?" or "Who is lying?", but there are also riddles where you must find the hidden object, and much more. You can use the help system if you get stuck and even skip levels. Who is having fun? You, if you play this game and share it with your friends.Click or tap on the objects in the game to interact with them. Try to examine everything until you’ve found the clue to help you solve the riddle.If you get stuck, use the buttons at the bottom of the page to seek help.Who Is? is created by Unico Studio. Play their other Poki games: Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles, Brain Test 2: Tricky Stories Word City Crossed, Word City Uncrossed, Word Monsters and 4 Pics 1 Word

