Feel the freedom of driving a racing car in Top Speed 3D! Customize your perfect car to match your desired specifications, from color and wheels, to suspension, handling, and horsepower. If you crash, no biggie—head to the auto shop for quick repairs and upgrades to your specs. Test drive your favorite sports cars on a map of empty city streets. Hit top speeds without worrying about mowing down pedestrians. Need a refresher course? Opt for a driving assistant to help you get started. You can save your stats as you go, then come back later to play some more!

Website: poki.com

