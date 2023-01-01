WebCatalogWebCatalog
SoulSpark

SoulSpark

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the SoulSpark app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

SoulSpark is a mix of card battle and role-playing adventure genres where you lead a team of fantasy heroes and an expandable deck of cards. You have knights, rangers, mages and many other fantasy creations on your side and many other card choices to help you such as spells, potions, weapons and defenses. Remember to give yourself time to create your own play strategy and never waste your mana! Can you finish the story and save the world from corruption?Use your cards wisely, mind your health and mana bar and destroy your opponent's cards.Navigate / Use - Left Mouse ButtonSoulSpark is created by Gamerce. Check out their other games Swipe Fighter Heroes, Jumping Jaxx, Killer Snake and Time Quiz on Poki.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to SoulSpark. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Jumping Jaxx

Jumping Jaxx

poki.com

Killer Snake

Killer Snake

poki.com

Swipe Fighter Heroes

Swipe Fighter Heroes

poki.com

Time Quiz

Time Quiz

poki.com

Magic Solitaire

Magic Solitaire

poki.com

Tri Peaks

Tri Peaks

poki.com

Like a King

Like a King

poki.com

Mahjong Cards

Mahjong Cards

poki.com

Poki Klondike Solitaire

Poki Klondike Solitaire

poki.com

Card Kingdom

Card Kingdom

cardkingdom.com

Little Big Snake

Little Big Snake

littlebigsnake.com

Solitaire Golf

Solitaire Golf

poki.com