MiniMissions is a collection of 80 difficult skill games. Each time you complete a game, a new one appears. The games are all based on perfect timing. Click at the right time to progress, but make one mistake, and it's game over. Some missions are time based, so be sure to act quicky. Are you able to complete all the mini missions? Play - mouse clickMiniMissions was created by Shared Dreams Studio, known for the popular 12 MiniBattles game, also playable on Poki!

Website: poki.com

