Don’t say neigh to this fun simulator game! Experience the adventures and challenges of a horse in the country. Start a family and complete various tasks to level up your life. Be careful though! There are dangerous creatures who might harm you in your pursuit. Controls: WASD/Arrow keys - Move Shift - Run Space - Jump Left mouse click - Attack

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Horse Simulator 3D. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.