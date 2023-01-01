ColorBalls 3D is a skill game where you have to make your way through the level without falling into the water or hitting bombs along your way. Grab the + signs to collect an extra ball, and gain point by collecting the coin that matches the first balls color. Is the color does not match, points will be subtracted. You can simple move around with the arrow keys, and jumping goes automatically! Can you complete the whole course? ColorBalls 3D was created by Leke Sahatqija. This is his first game on Poki!

