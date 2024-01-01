WebCatalog

TeQatlas is the Augmented Investment Intelligence Platform aimed to fully integrate and streamline the entire investing process - from deal origination, execution, monitoring to exiting for investors, on one hand, and to streamline repetitive capital raising for entrepreneurs at different stages on the other. TeQatlas helps fundraise, invest and exit with ease while removing inefficient pricing and intermediary barriers, and minimizing risks. TeQatlas is designed to connect and employ amplified AI-powered Investor-to-Investor and Investor-to-Investee collaboration through the inclusion of the participants’ social, intellectual, and financial capital on the platform. One of the most significant values that TeQatlas platform brings is network effect. The potential network capacity we are enabling to outreach is millions of users. And here’s our vision of the target audience or those users to participate in the network. Investors (capital supply side) - looking to find and target prime investment opportunities including both seasoned private and institutional investors: venture capital firms, Individual angels and high-net worth individuals with considerable business experience, angel groups, family investment offices, syndicates, private equity firms, etc. and those angels and wealthy individuals and groups who tend to invest locally or in the domains they have past expertise in, however, test the waters of financing high-growth start-up companies worldwide. Entrepreneurs (capital demand side) around the world face funding (fundraising) gaps between what they can offer themselves or joining forces with friends and families and what banks, VCs, and private equity (PE) firms are willing to contribute in order to get started but not enough to generate sufficient revenues to scale the business, especially with regard to bootstrapping and scaling up cost-intensive deep-tech businesses. TeQatlas aims to bridge the gap in funding between what entrepreneurs, friends and family can provide and what VCs and PE firms are willing to invest to help them overcome “Valley of Death"

Site Web : teqatlas.com

