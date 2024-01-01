Alternatives - Tellody
UpViral
upviral.com
Les tirages au sort et les récompenses d'UpViral sont le moyen le plus rapide de développer votre entreprise en ligne. Générez du trafic, développez votre liste et convertissez vos abonnés en clients.
Heyo
heyo.com
Utilisez Heyo pour créer facilement des applications de tirages au sort, de concours et de campagnes qui sont publiées sur mobile, Facebook et n'importe où sur le Web.
Wishpond
wishpond.com
Wishpond permet aux spécialistes du marketing de créer facilement des pages de destination et des concours, de suivre des prospects, d'envoyer des e-mails et bien plus encore.
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam est une plateforme de marketing de croissance. Nous vous permettons de lancer des campagnes impressionnantes qui développent votre entreprise.
SweepWidget
sweepwidget.com
Organisez des concours et des cadeaux attrayants. Augmentez le nombre d'abonnés sur les réseaux sociaux, augmentez le nombre d'abonnés à la newsletter, capturez de nouveaux prospects, engagez votre public, augmentez le trafic sur votre site Web et bien plus encore.
Socialman
socialman.net
Socialman est une plateforme SaaS permettant de créer et de gérer des cadeaux via plusieurs canaux de médias sociaux. Il s'agit d'une application multiplateforme qui permet aux utilisateurs de publier du contenu sur Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Spotify,...
Osortoo
osortoo.com
Osortoo facilite le tirage au sort des gagnants pour les concours, les cadeaux ou les tirages au sort, la création d'une belle page de destination, la création d'une page d'inscription à l'événement, la présentation du concours pendant l'événement, la sélection du gagnant sur le réseau social.
ShortStack
shortstack.com
Rejoignez les milliers de marques Fortune 500, d'agences de publicité et de petites entreprises qui utilisent ShortStack pour créer des campagnes de marketing interactives sur mesure. Créez des concours personnalisables, des tirages au sort, des quiz, des cadeaux hashtag, des concours de commentair...
Trade Show Prize Co
tradeshowprize.co
Trade Show Prize Co (TSPC) specializes in simple, streamlined, and affordable live event giveaways. This platform offers a central location for setting up, executing, and following up on the sweepstakes you run in your trade show booth. Easily track the progress of giveaways, instantly export leads,...
Shopobill
shopobill.com
Shopobill is a Retail Media and Shopper Engagement solution that helps retailers and FMCG/CPG producers to grow sales. * Self service system for retailers to launch and promote value added promotions on behalf of FMCG producers * No code promotion engine with 400+ tested & proven mechanics to stim...
PromoSimple
promosimple.com
PromoSimple is a web-based application that provides websites, brands, and blogs with simple solutions for creating, managing, and synthesizing data for online giveaways, sweepstakes and contests. PromoSimple's core goal is to make it as easy as possible for businesses to retain and grow their resp...
Leevia
leevia.com
Leevia is the first Italian platform that allows you to create, manage and monitor online contests in line with the Italian regulations on prize competitions and with the European law on privacy (GDPR). It provides services to marketing and communication agencies and big brands to collect qualified ...
Fyre
fyre.id
Fyre is a marketing tool created specifically for the blockchain industry. Based on the Hypersign protocol, personal and social credentials, Fyre enables businesses to develop cult-level followings through explosive real-time promotions using social media blasts, sweepstakes, contests, referral prog...
Sweep
sweep.net
Sweep is the sustainability data management platform. Its market-leading, AI-powered software helps organizations understand all extra-financial data across their business and value chain to manage increasing disclosure requirements and take action to meet sustainable business goals. Co-founded by...
Contests for Pages
contest-app.co
Contests for Pages is an application to publish contests on your Facebook Page.
AppSorteos
app-sorteos.com
App-Sorteos.com it's an online and free tool to create Instagram Giveaways, Sweepstakes, Contests and Promotions, allowing you to pick a random comment from your Instagram photo.
Sweeppea
web.sweeppea.com
Full & Self Service Sweepstakes Solution: Sweeppea makes it easy to run prize-based promotions that generate leads, increase engagement and sales. Sweeppea allows users to reach customers via mobile with a text-to-win sweepstakes. Sweeppea is a proprietary technology to build sweepstakes excitement...
Strutta
strutta.com
Strutta's industry leading technology connects brands with their target consumers through powerful social promotions. Strutta tools allow agencies, brands and developers to easily create and manage interactive contests and sweepstakes. Strutta has powered award-winning promotions for top internati...
Launchpad6
launchpad6.com
Launchpad6 provides cloud based web applications that instantly creates brandable online video solutions to power your video requirements . Harness the power of video in ways you never thought possible. Attract customers and generate different user engagement behaviours with the unique capabilitie...
Fastory.io
fastory.io
Fastory is a cutting-edge marketing tech company, providing the leading Mobile-first Marketing Suite. The turnkey solution empowers businesses to level up their marketing campaigns by giving them the power to captivate, engage and convert people who matter to their business, in a creative way. Craf...
Contest Domination
contestdomination.com
Contest Domination is a contest software that allows companies to create online contests that spread virally and gather qualified leads.
Rewards Fuel
rewardsfuel.com
Grow & engage your newsletter list. Rewards Fuel will help you achieve more marketing goals in less time by offering contestants a variety of ways to enter. Running a contest directly on Facebook or Instagram leaves a lot on the table in regards to participation, verification and measurement. With ...
RandomPicker
randompicker.com
RandomPicker is an online solution which helps companies and non-profits conduct secure and unbiased random raffles, sweepstakes, and giveaways, featuring entry weights, a live event module, API, random number generator and sports drawings, plus data encryption and SSL security.
Fooji
fooji.com
Fooji partners with brands to turn consumers into forever fans. With the technology and people to do it all, the Fooji platform offers a range of innovative products — managed and self-managed — to build campaigns, handle logistics, and empower brand teams to grow their fan engagement and business o...
DojoMojo
dojomojo.com
DojoMojo is a leading marketing technology platform that helps businesses—especially DTC brands—grow faster and with greater capital efficiency. Through our robust growth tools, SMS marketing suite, and expansive partnership network, DojoMojo gives marketers all the tools they need to build their li...
Votigo
votigo.com
Votigo is a leading social media marketing & promotions company with a SaaS platform and full-service solutions. Founded in 2006, Votigo's technology platform allows brands, agencies, and enterprises to acquire, engage, and manage their customers through our full social marketing suite that includes...
Easypromos
easypromosapp.com
Easypromos is a global leader in digital promotions offering a self-service, easy-to-use platform to create and manage digital campaigns seamlessly across any social media network or device. Easypromos is a self-service platform to create and manage online promotions, campaigns, contests, mini-game...
Rafflecopter
rafflecopter.com
Rafflecopter is an easy way to run a giveaway online. Rafflecopter makes it “mega simple” to launch and manage a giveaway for any brand, on any website with no I.T. help required. Launch and manage your next giveaway in minutes with no coding required. If you can copy/paste, you can use Rafflecopt...
VYPER
vyper.ai
VYPER is a marketing tool that makes it easy to run viral campaigns. Set up Referral Campaigns, Reward/Loyalty Programs, Giveaways, Leaderboards, and more. It leverages gamification and incentivization to stimulate engagement and share-ability to help grow your business faster and more efficiently! ...
Giveaway.com
giveaway.com
Giveaway.com is a campaign marketing platform, it revolutionizes the marketing landscape by offering a one-stop solution for all marketing needs. Run campaigns to market your business forward. Your one-stop giveaway solution for contests, quizzes, competitions, and more. Provably fairness, flexib...
Upland Second Street
lab.secondstreet.com
Second Street is an audience engagement software platform that is used by over 4,000 media companies and marketers. Second Street's partners use the platform to run contests and interactive content – such as personality quizzes, sweepstakes, photo contests, and more – on their website to generate ...
Zoniz
zoniz.com
Zoniz Proximity Platform est un outil marketing innovant qui simplifie la façon dont les entreprises interagissent avec les clients, en fonction de l'emplacement.
Socialshaker
socialshaker.com
Socialshaker propose aux spécialistes du marketing une gamme de 30 mécanismes pour organiser des concours et des jeux cadeaux avec les réseaux sociaux sur Facebook, mobile ou site Web.
Cool Tabs
cool-tabs.com
Pilotez vos campagnes marketing sur les réseaux sociaux et sur votre site internet, en générant des leads. Surveillez vos réseaux sociaux et effectuez du Social Listening, de la surveillance de la marque et de la curation de contenu en temps réel. - Développez votre audience numérique et obtenez des...
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio permet aux grandes marques et médias d'engager leurs audiences sur les canaux numériques via plus de 50 formats interactifs modélisés (quiz, concours, enquêtes, tests, jeux animés, etc.). Dans le strict respect du RGPD, la plateforme permet la collecte de données riches de première partie q...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Logiciel plug-and-play pour créer et suivre votre propre programme de parrainage ou programme d'affiliation. Élu n°1 par les spécialistes du marketing du monde entier. Le seul logiciel de référencement officiellement certifié par HubSpot. 👉 Créez votre programme en quelques jours et non en semaines...
Woorise
woorise.com
Woorise est le moyen le plus simple de créer des cadeaux et des concours viraux, des pages de destination et des formulaires attrayants tels que des enquêtes et des quiz. Woorise aide les petites entreprises à se connecter avec un public, à collecter des prospects et à conclure des ventes.
Woobox
woobox.com
Des expériences qui stimulent l'engagement Créez et organisez facilement des concours, des cadeaux, des sondages, des coupons, des formulaires et bien plus encore.
ViralKit
viralkit.io
Boostez votre impact social avec notre outil de concours et de cadeaux alimenté par l'IA. Brisez les limites des concours, cadeaux et tirages au sort traditionnels ! Exploitez la puissance de l’IA pour faire monter en flèche le nombre d’abonnés, de likes, de clients et d’engagement.
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep est une plateforme de marketing viral dotée d'outils permettant de créer des tirages au sort, des concours et des cadeaux.