Alternatives - RocketLink

Short.io
short.io
Short.io est un raccourcisseur d'URL en marque blanche qui crée des liens courts sur des domaines de marque. Raccourcissez, personnalisez et partagez des URL de marque avec votre public.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops est une plateforme de marketing viral et de référencement permettant de lancer des concours de classement, des tirages au sort, des programmes de pré-lancement et de parrainage.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Associez-vous à ShareASale pour faire partie de notre réseau de marketing d'affiliation de confiance. Notre réseau fournit des solutions marketing à nos partenaires.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer est le moyen le moins cher, le plus rapide et le plus simple de découvrir ce qui se passe réellement en ligne.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter offre une expérience d'écriture claire et simple aux personnes qui ne recherchent pas de rapports avancés ou de fonctionnalités pour les entreprises.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
Le marché original des noms de marque avec plus de 100 000 noms d'entreprises sélectionnés par des experts. Obtenez le .com et un logo correspondants, ainsi que des conseils gratuits en matière de stratégie de marque de notre équipe.
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
Focus on the core part of your business that brings money, use HeadBidder.net for mechanic ad management work that is automated on the platform. The Header Bidding management platform is made for publishers and online-ad professional teams. Combines wrapped up ready-to-go features and tools: contain...
QApop
qapop.com
QApop will help you leverage Quora as a marketing channel. With your marketing tool, you can: - Discover the best questions on Quora - Let AI helps you to answer questions in minutes - Track non-answered questions with hundreds of views Quora is a great additional marketing channel whether you focus...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave helps businesses drive higher engagement & conversions by serving hyper-personalized images, GIFs, interactive videos web pages across the customer journey. Over 1500+ Sales and Marketing teams trust us with their e-Mail, WhatsApp & Landing Page personalization needs.
Websays
websays.com
Websays is a software services company focused on web search, natural language processing and machine learning. With a mixed team of developers and data analysts, we meet our clients’ needs for data intelligence to handle large volumes of unstructured data. We categorize this data by topics, analyze...
Endorsal
endorsal.io
Endorsal — fully automate your online customer reviews. Import reviews from Google, Facebook and more. Automatic review requests. Beautiful testimonial widgets.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com s'intègre aux principales plates-formes d'automatisation du marketing au monde pour maximiser la croissance de l'audience, récupérer les revenus des paniers abandonnés et réengager les audiences inutilisées grâce à des systèmes d'intégration de données de pointe du secteur. Maximisez l...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
Augmentez le trafic de rétention et les bénéfices grâce à la technologie GPT-3