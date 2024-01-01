Alternatives - PiinPoint
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau (français pour « petite table » littéralement, également utilisé pour signifier « image » ; pl. tableaux ou, rarement, tableaux) peut faire référence à :
ArcGIS Online
arcgis.com
ArcGIS Online - Logiciel basé sur le cloud pour créer et partager des cartes Web interactives. Cartographiez et interagissez avec vos données de localisation Créez des cartes Web interactives avec ArcGIS Online, le logiciel de cartographie Web d'Esri. Obtenez de nouvelles perspectives et des détai...
Scribble Maps
scribblemaps.com
Créez, analysez et partagez facilement des cartes. Partagez avec des amis, intégrez des cartes sur des sites Web et créez des images ou des PDF.
Mapbox
mapbox.com
Cartes et localisation pour les développeurs. Des données de localisation précises et des outils de développement puissants pour changer notre façon de naviguer dans le monde.
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
Nous sommes la source fiable d'informations sur les adresses IP, traitant 40 milliards de demandes d'API de géolocalisation IP par mois pour plus de 1 000 entreprises et plus de 100 000 développeurs.
Radar
radar.com
Infrastructure de localisation pour chaque produit et service. Les entreprises les plus innovantes utilisent les SDK et API de localisation de Radar pour proposer des expériences basées sur la localisation sur des centaines de millions d'appareils dans le monde.
Nearmap
nearmap.com
Explorez des cartes de vue aérienne haute résolution d'une meilleure qualité que les images satellite et les données 3D, ainsi que des informations automatisées pour les gouvernements et les entreprises.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Prenez des décisions immobilières plus judicieuses et concluez davantage de transactions grâce à l'intelligence de localisation et aux informations sur le trafic piétonnier de Placer.ai.
CARTO
carto.com
Monétiser les données de transaction. Mastercard Advisors utilise CARTO pour transformer des millions de transactions quotidiennes par carte de crédit en informations géolocalisées pour les clients B2B du commerce de détail, de l'immobilier et du secteur public.
Smappen
smappen.com
Application de cartographie du rayon de conduite. Smappen est une carte interactive que vous pouvez utiliser pour créer des zones en fonction des temps de trajet. Analysez rapidement et facilement les zones de chalandise, optimisez votre logistique et préparez des stratégies marketing locales.
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
La principale plateforme de vente sur le terrain désormais dotée de la gamification La gamification est une boîte à outils révolutionnaire qui transforme les données en performances commerciales considérablement améliorées, amplifiant ainsi la capacité de votre équipe commerciale à exceller jusqu'à...
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx fournit la principale plateforme Analytics Cloud. Nous permettons à chacun de découvrir des informations à fort impact grâce à l’automatisation des analyses basées sur l’IA.
TravelTime
traveltime.com
Créez des applications brillantes avec les API de localisation TravelTime. Dédié à la confidentialité des données et à l’exactitude des données de transport.
IP GeoLocation
ipgeolocation.io
API de géolocalisation IP gratuite et base de données de recherche IP précise L'API IP gratuite fournit le pays, la ville, l'état, la province, la devise locale, la latitude et la longitude, les détails de l'entreprise, la recherche du FAI, la langue, le code postal, le code d'appel du pays, les inf...
PlaceKit
placekit.io
API de recherche de lieux : recherche de lieux dans le monde entier, saisie semi-automatique, emplacement du magasin et géocodage bidirectionnel pour votre application.
Geo Targetly
geotargetly.com
Géo-ciblez les visiteurs de votre site Web à l'aide de nos outils de géo-ciblage. Redirigez les visiteurs ou affichez le contenu par pays, état et ville en utilisant leur géolocalisation IP.
Targomo
targomo.com
TargomoLOOP is a location optimization tool that assists brick-and-mortar businesses such as shops, restaurants, and service providers in strategic location planning and decision-making. TargomoLOOP is a centralized platform for managing all of your business's location-based information, including c...
Solvice
solvice.io
Solvice is a Decision Automation platform for developers. Both large software vendors and innovative end users implement our solvers and optimize their route planning and resource scheduling on a daily basis. We provide businesses with the tools they need to solve complex planning, routing and sched...
Mapotic
mapotic.com
Mapotic is a cloud platform that helps organizations leverage geolocation data and build map based applications. It offers several products including an interactive map builder, geolocation data processing platform, mobile apps and solutions for real or near real time visualization of changing data ...
Kinetica
kinetica.com
Kinetica is the database for time & space. Kinetica makes it easy and fast to: - ingest massive amounts of IoT data and other contextual data sets - fuse data sets using spatial and temporal joins - analyze data using SQL based analytics for spatial, graph, and time-series analytics or running conta...
intuizi
intuizi.com
Intuizi, Inc. was founded in 2019 by experienced marketing and technology professionals to build an easy-to-use subscription software solution that could be used to improve media campaigns, could improve an enterprise’s understanding of its customers and potential customers, and significantly improv...
SiteZeus
sitezeus.com
Emerging and established multi-unit brands, brokers and developers can leverage SiteZeus to quickly distill millions of data points into easy-to-understand, actionable insights.It helps to make better location-based decisions.
Mytraffic
mytraffic.io
Mytraffic is THE location insight platform for any physical place across Europe. We deliver the most precise data for your challenges Invest in the right locations at the right price. Promote your assets. Drive additional traffic from strategic territories. Benchmark your assets performance. Use tra...
Mapify IoT
mapify.ai
Mapify is an end-to-end platform to manage and process real-time geospatial data and generate real-time insights. With Mapify, you can quickly build your solutions and leverage them on Smart Cities, IoT, and Industry 4.0. We fill the gap between Google Maps and complex Geographic Information Systems...
Geokeo
geokeo.com
Geokeo is developed from open source data available from various sources like- openstreetmap, geonames, natural earth etc and the geocoding engine takes features from nominatim, pelias etc. Multiple sources are analysed to bring more accurate results and also to improve the coverage of the data.
Combain
combain.com
With Combain, easily locate connected devices indoor and outdoor. Our global database of Cell ID and Wi-Fi data provides the latitude and longitude of your device.
Symaps.io
symaps.io
Location intelligence plaftorm for site selection, location planning and expansion strategy. Symaps helps clients through various industries (retail, luxury, restaurants, car charging stations,...) make better location related decisions. The platform combines and extract the value of various types o...
Postcoder
postcoder.com
Postcoder is an API with a fully integrated set of validation features for your customer onboarding forms. Add one or more features to your existing form and watch conversion rates and data quality improve. - Address lookup Use postcode lookup or autocomplete to capture addresses 5x faster with zero...
Mappedin
mappedin.com
Mappedin is the leading provider of indoor 3D mapping software. Our platform provides powerful indoor navigation experiences and the Mappedin CMS serves as the foundational layer. A source of truth for your property maps, the CMS creates collaboration across organizations to maintain accurate data i...
GeoPostcodes
geopostcodes.com
A truly global on-premise data set containing all zip codes, geographical boundaries, and street data for 247 countries. It is updated weekly to maintain the highest data quality, including challenging countries such as China, Brazil, Russia, and the United Kingdom. GeoPostcodes' database is divided...
Geoblink
geoblink.com
Geoblink is the Location Intelligence platform that helps professionals from the retail, real estate, and FMCG industries understand how location affects the performance of their businesses. Its advanced data analytics and predictive statistics empower companies to perform in-depth market research, ...
FlyPix AI
flypix.ai
FlyPix AI is an advanced object detection platform designed for analyzing satellite and drone imagery . It offers users the ability to detect, segment and localize objects and areas within these images as well as track changes and identify anomalies. It's user-friendly interface and no-code approach...
IdealSpot
idealspot.com
IdealSpot has spent the last eight years aggregating consumer and retail market data to build the most comprehensive, up-to-date, and geographically granular map of the US retail market available in the world. On top of our data foundations, we have developed expertise in the analysis of consumer be...
GeoIQ
geoiq.ai
GeoIQ is a locational intelligence platform that tells the value of each location - people, their behaviours, businesses, and potentials - as easily consumable layers on maps.
Glympse
corp.glympse.com
Glympse is the pioneer of location technology and the leading geo-location tracking platform with built-in customer notifications and communications. We provide best-in-class location-based technology to capture, ingest and process data to predictively visualize and provide notifications & updates t...
Cloudscene
cloudscene.com
Cloudscene is a data-driven marketplace platform that transforms the way businesses buy and sell network services. By streamlining procurement and simplifying sales activities, Cloudscene makes way for stronger connections, easier tracking and management, empowered and agile teams, time and cost eff...
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence c...
Fielda
fielda.com
Fielda is a Low-Code and Easy to use Mobile Data Collection and Workflow management platform built specifically for field activity. Whether your organization is doing Field Asset inspection, Device Installation projects, or simple data collection, Fielda can help you stay on schedule, share data, el...
xMap
xmap.ai
xMap is an location intelligence SaaS platform that provides vast range of data sets from multiple industries which allow enterprises and businesses to view data on maps, analyze the data and make data based decisons. xMap is offering comprehensive insights that guide businesses seamlessly to unpara...
LogiNext
loginextsolutions.com
LogiNext Mile provides delivery route optimisation through geo-location and tracking automation. It also outlines the optimal usage of the resource capacity to reduce its cost up to 10%. The overall travelling distance and time can be reduced which would optimise company resources.
Maptive
maptive.com
Maptive transforms your data into a custom Google map in minutes. Start a free trial of our feature-rich enterprise-level software, and discover the hidden opportunities in your data with our powerful mapping tools.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulato...
Azira Allspark
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
Azira Pinnacle
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
GapMaps
gapmaps.com
GapMaps is a cloud-based and easy-to-use retail mapping platform. The platform specialises in location intelligence, mapping and data analysis. GapMaps enable retail businesses to build and apply census, industry and digital data to network planning processes. Businesses obtain powerful, cost-effect...
Zartico
zartico.com
Le système d'exploitation de destination Zartico® (ZDOS®) comprend notre modèle de données intégré exclusif comprenant les données de géolocalisation, de dépenses et d'événements la plus haute fréquence et la plus haute résolution pour les résidents et les visiteurs, et tous les types d'événements. ...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
Nous fournissons au secteur de la connectivité des informations sur la localisation et des outils automatisés pour les aider à remporter davantage de contrats. Transformez votre réseau d'achat et de vente.
Mapline
mapline.com
Connectez vos données au monde réel. En quelques secondes, vous pouvez télécharger vos données, les voir sur une carte, créer des itinéraires, générer des graphiques et des rapports, et tout rassembler dans un tableau de bord visuel. À l’aide de nos puissants outils analytiques, créez de nouvelles f...
Zipscore.ai
zipscore.ai
Co-pilote IA pour l'analyse du marché et la planification de l'emplacement. Explorez des données de recensement complètes, des cartes de codes postaux et bien plus encore dans divers détails géographiques.
MaxMind
maxmind.com
Créez des expériences numériques plus intelligentes et plus sûres avec des données précises Intégrez GeoIP® et la détection de fraude en ligne dans vos applications
Loqate
loqate.com
Améliorez la qualité des données en capturant les adresses correctes au Royaume-Uni. Boostez les conversions et l’expérience utilisateur grâce à la technologie de vérification des adresses de code postal et de géocodage.