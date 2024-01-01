Alternatives - Perpetua
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - la principale solution d'automatisation des partenariats au monde découvre, gère, protège et optimise tous les canaux de partenariat pour atteindre une véritable croissance exponentielle.
LTK
shopltk.com
Achetez les dernières nouveautés en matière de mode, de maison, de beauté et de fitness auprès des influenceurs LTK en qui vous avez confiance. Idées de vêtements de travail, robes d'invités de mariage, looks de voyage et bien plus encore.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN est le meilleur logiciel de marketing d'influence pour les marques de commerce électronique. Notre plate-forme basée sur l'IA comprend plus de 32 millions de suites d'influenceurs, une salle de travail de campagne, des rapports et des analyses, des paiements et des exécutions de produits, une b...
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Logiciel de gestion des relations partenaires pour faire évoluer n'importe quel programme : affiliation, revendeur, marketing et plus encore. Découvrez pourquoi les entreprises SaaS se développent avec PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole est une société d'analyse de hashtags et d'analyse de médias sociaux qui fournit des données en temps réel avec suivi des hashtags pour Twitter, Instagram et Facebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Découvrez comment Meltwater aide les équipes de relations publiques et de marketing à surveiller la couverture médiatique des actualités et des réseaux sociaux et à améliorer la gestion de la marque.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Plateforme de marketing d'influence Affable permet aux marques mondiales, aux agences et aux marques de commerce électronique D2C de trouver des influenceurs, de gérer des campagnes et de mesurer facilement le retour sur investissement ! Influenceurs vérifiés. Plus de 100 clients.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Optimisez le parcours client numérique. La plate-forme unifiée de logiciels d'expérience client et de logiciels de gestion des médias sociaux d'Emplifi comble le fossé CX.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Solution tout-en-un pour renforcer votre marketing d'influence. Gérez le cycle de vie complet de vos campagnes de marketing d'influence.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr est le système d'enregistrement du marketing d'influence basé sur les données que les spécialistes du marketing utilisent pour investir dans les bonnes stratégies, rationaliser les campagnes et faire évoluer les programmes.
Skeepers
octoly.com
La principale plateforme de marketing d'influence Octoly aide les marques à accroître leur visibilité, à instaurer la confiance et à augmenter leurs ventes en connectant à grande échelle des micro-influenceurs sélectionnés et des consommateurs. Les marques tirent parti de notre communauté organisée...
StarNgage
starngage.com
Chez StarNgage, nous pensons que le contenu visuel distribué socialement est l'avenir de la publicité. Cela se passe désormais sur Instagram et nous souhaitons aider les marques dans cette aventure et gagner sur Instagram. Cette plateforme permet aux marques de mesurer leurs efforts marketing sur In...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero est le puissant logiciel de marketing d'affiliation, d'influence et de parrainage, tout en un. À partir de seulement 49 h 00, GrowthHero évolue avec vous ! Des outils entièrement flexibles pour votre réussite : - Portail partenaire en marque blanche, entièrement personnalisable sans code ...
Influence.co
influence.co
Tout ce dont vous avez besoin pour réussir en tant que créateur. Rejoignez le premier réseau professionnel destiné aux influenceurs et créateurs. Créez votre profil aujourd'hui pour gagner de l'argent, apprendre les uns des autres et rencontrer des gens à travers les communautés.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
Plateforme n°1 de contenu généré par l'utilisateur pour créer et publier des campagnes UGC sur différents points de contact marketing. La plate-forme UGC parfaite pour accroître avec succès la confiance, la notoriété, l'engagement des utilisateurs et les ventes de la marque.
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr est l'une des principales sociétés de marketing d'influence qui connecte les bons influenceurs et ambassadeurs de marque aux plus grandes marques. Visitez notre site Web dès aujourd'hui.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag payant – Mettez en relation des créateurs, lancez des campagnes et exécutez la liste blanche des créateurs, sur une seule plateforme. Le marketing d'influence est désormais sûr, simple et rapide.
Audiense
audiense.com
Tout ce dont vous avez besoin pour comprendre les audiences et obtenir de meilleurs résultats marketing, des résultats sur les réseaux sociaux, des résultats d'influenceurs, des stratégies médiatiques, des stratégies de croissance ou un retour sur les dépenses publicitaires. Placez la segmentation ...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Stimulez les ventes grâce au marketing des créateurs. Marketing d'influence, programmes d'affiliation, gestion des créateurs, contenu généré par les utilisateurs, ambassadeurs de marque : établissez des partenariats précieux pour développer votre entreprise.
BrandBacker
brandbacker.com
BrandBacker is a fast growing blogger, vlogger and influencer network that connects brands who want to get exposure on blogs and social networks to over 10,000 bloggers and influencers looking for opportunities.
OkFans
okfans.com
Okfans is a subscription websites where content creators such as: YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, public figures and adult content creators can make money by starting their subscription business, in order to monetize their profession. Fans can pay for content (photos and video...
Node App
node-app.com
Node is a private platform that allows businesses to have their products sampled and promoted by hundreds of vetted influencers. Over 1000 brands across North America use Node to post products and services that are matched with content creators in their niche. In addition to social media posts, busi...
Publicfast
publicfast.com
Publicfast is an online platform that helps brands and businesses find, connect to, and collaborate with real influencers in the six most popular social media networks. We help agencies spend less time finding appropriate creators and launching effective data-driven campaigns.
Onalytica Influencers
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Onalytica Brands
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Word on The Block
wordontheblock.com
Word on the Block is the easiest, most efficient way to access the influencer marketing world. Just tell us exactly who your target influencer is and we start immediately optimizing to find the perfect group of creators to match your brand.
NeoReach
neoreach.com
NeoReach is a tech-enabled influencer marketing agency and software solution who manages world-class influencer campaigns for leading brands and global Fortune 500s. They offer the best-in-class influencer search, management, and tracking with enterprise-grade analytics that make it easy to build in...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 helps brands supercharge their creator workflows. galleri5's industry leading suite of solutions across analytics, marketing and commerce are trusted by brands such as H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra enabling tens of thousands of creators to monetize their talent over the years.
Avalan
avalan.io
Avalan is all-in-one solution to scale your influencer marketing. Effortlessly find great influencers, analyse them, review your competitors' influencer strategy and automate campaigns to drive more sales. Scale 10x faster than if you had to do it manually.
Smartfluence
smartfluence.io
Smartfluence is the leading influencer marketing discovery and management platform that algorithmically connects brands and advertisers with social media influencers using machine learning and artificial intelligence. Trusted by hundreds of brands, Smartfluence scales influencer marketing programs a...
Sideqik
sideqik.com
Sideqik is a technology solution that helps marketers face the future. Our all-in-one influencer marketing automation platform helps brands discover and activate the right influencers. Then we help our customers quantify their campaigns with end-to-end measurement. Sideqik’s customers — which includ...
Vamp
vamp.com
Vamp is a global influencer marketing and content creation platform. It connects brands like Adobe, Estée Lauder and Nestlé to its vetted community of creators, for beautifully effective campaigns. A trusted Business Partner of Facebook, Creative Marketing Partner of TikTok and Creative Partner of Y...
ProductWind
productwind.com
ProductWind is the first influencer marketing platform hyper-focused on helping brands launch products and drive sales on Amazon, Walmart and other online retailers.
Lolly
lolly.com
Lolly.com is a unified Influencer Marketing solution, powering Brands to maximize their brand presence using creators on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
InfluencerMarketing.Ai
influencermarketing.ai
IMAI is a comprehensive influencer marketing platform for brands, agencies, online stores and more. Discover, analyze, and measure over 300 million influencers with powerful search filters. IMAI also offers a dedicated campaign reporting dashboard. With IMAI you can streamline your entire workflow f...
Lumanu
lumanu.com
Automate payments to your creative talent with Lumanu, the payment platform built for the creator economy. Lumanu saves marketing and finance teams 100s of hours every month by streamlining the entire payment process: - Pay creative talent anywhere in world w/ same day payments Integrates with all m...
Creatable
creatable.io
Creatable is the influencer marketing platform for ecommerce, where brands run campaigns that leverage creators (influencers & store associates) to generate authentic product content. The content is shared with creator audiences on social, indexed by Google and drives new organic engagement and sale...
Qoruz
qoruz.com
Qoruz is a creator network that helps brands find, communicate, and collaborate with creators. Qoruz Platform offers Brands the ability to: 🔍 Discover the RIGHT Influencer for the job (from 7.5 Million Creators!) 💬 Chat and Engage directly (No Middlemen!) 💰 Launch your Campaigns and Pay transpare...
Viplink AI
viplink.ai
The Content Collaboration Platform. Reach 10x more your target audience, with our AI brands can streamline content collaboration super fast reaching millions of views with hundreds of videos.
Glewee
glewee.com
Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing the way brands and agencies do influencer marketing trusted by over 2,500 brands & agencies as well as 10,000+ creators & influencers. Glewee allows brands and agencies the ability to launch, manage, track, and scale ...
Lefty
lefty.io
Lefty is an end-to end influencer marketing platform built for the leading lifestyle brands. Lefty helps brands & agencies manage top-performing influencer programs: talent discovery & qualification, relationship management, automated campaign reporting, performance measurement and competitive bench...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks is an award-winning Influencer Marketing Platform and Certified B Corporation powering social commerce with Creators and the world’s leading consumer brands. MagicLinks’ proprietary technology, Match Intelligence™, provides strategic Creator matching for Brands looking to drive awareness,...
Julius
juliusworks.com
Julius is an influencer-marketing platform offering scalable full-funnel solutions driven by data. Its proprietary technology serves enterprise clients’ unique needs in identifying, activating and accurately measuring and gaining the best value on their campaigns. The company has attracted global cl...
trendHERO
trendhero.io
trendHERO is an advanced influencer marketing platform for Instagram. Main purposes: - Influencers search and discovery - Fake followers and likes detection - Account audit - Growth tracking - Audience analysis (geo and interests stats) - Competitors monitoring - Ads database - Influencer Outreach -...
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Phyllo
getphyllo.com
Phyllo is a data gateway to access creator data directly from the source platforms. Phyllo builds the underlying infrastructure that connects with every creator platform, maintains a live data feed to the systems these platforms use to manage creators' data and provides a normalized data set so that...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash est la plateforme de marketing d'influence qui utilise une technologie de contenu unique basée sur l'IA pour aider les marques et les agences à faire évoluer leurs programmes de créateurs. Découvrez des créateurs authentiques, mesurez l'impact de vos campagnes et gérez toutes vos données ...
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics est le premier Brand Performance Cloud du marché basé sur l'IA, fournissant à plus de 1 200 clients les logiciels et les données dont ils ont besoin pour relier la stratégie à l'exécution. Son Brand Performance Cloud aide les dirigeants à lancer des campagnes, à amplifier la portée, à...
CisionOne
cision.one
Façonnez l’avenir de votre marque. En temps réel. Pour naviguer efficacement dans le paysage médiatique actuel, les équipes de relations publiques et de communication ont besoin d'un nouveau type de plate-forme : une plate-forme qui exploite la puissance de l'IA, fournit les informations médiatiques...
Later
later.com
Later est une plateforme de marketing et de commerce sur les réseaux sociaux qui aide les propriétaires d'entreprise, les créateurs, les agences et les équipes de médias sociaux à développer leurs marques et leurs activités en ligne. Later vous aide à gagner du temps et à développer votre entrepris...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive est un partenaire mondial pour le succès des relations publiques et des communications. Travaillant avec des milliers d’organisations dans le monde, nous comprenons les pressions auxquelles vous faites face. C’est comme bâtir une marque et une réputation fortes. Être les yeux, les oreilles...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Des milliers de grandes marques et détaillants mondiaux font confiance à la technologie, aux services et à l'expertise de Bazaarvoice pour générer des revenus, étendre leur portée, obtenir des informations exploitables et fidéliser leurs défenseurs. Selon une nouvelle étude commandée par Forrester C...