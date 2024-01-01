Alternatives - Onelink.to
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly est un service de raccourcissement d'URL et une plateforme de gestion de liens. La société Bitly, Inc. a été créée en 2008. Elle est une société privée basée à New York. Bitly raccourcit 600 millions de liens par mois, pour une utilisation dans les réseaux sociaux, les SMS et les e-mails. Bitl...
Beacons
beacons.ai
Les balises sont le moyen le plus simple de créer un lien dans un site Web bio que vos fans adoreront - et c'est gratuit !
TinyURL
tinyurl.com
TinyURL.com est le raccourcisseur d'URL original qui raccourcit vos liens compliqués en URL plus gérables et utilisables.
BL.INK
bl.ink
Gestion des liens d'entreprise. Offrir collaboration, conformité et créativité aux équipes mondiales pour améliorer chaque engagement, protéger vos données et créer de la confiance à chaque clic.
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
Raccourcisseur d'URL avec domaines personnalisés. Raccourcissez, marquez et suivez les URL avec la plateforme de gestion de liens leader du secteur. Libre d'essai. API, URL courte, domaines personnalisés.
OneLinkBio
onelinkbio.com
Tirez le meilleur parti de vos liens Instagram et TikTok. Créez des liens raccourcis, des pages OneLinkBio uniques et obtenez des statistiques appropriées sur vos visiteurs.
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply est le seul raccourcisseur de liens qui génère la conversion. Affichez votre message n'importe où en intégrant facilement des appels à l'action dans chaque page que vous partagez. Convertissez gratuitement vos abonnés en utilisateurs et clients.
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe est un raccourcisseur d'URL qui inclut des pixels de reciblage dans chaque lien que vous partagez. Créez des liens de marque puissants et obtenez jusqu'à 34 % de clics en plus.
Pixel
pxl.to
Pixel aide les entreprises à briller en transformant leurs liens en puissants outils marketing.
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io est le meilleur moyen de créer, partager et synchroniser vos UTM avec votre équipe. Arrêtez d'utiliser des feuilles de calcul compliquées et obtenez de bonnes données de campagne dans vos analyses.
Dub
dub.co
Alternative Open Source à Bitly. Dub est un raccourcisseur de liens open source avec des analyses intégrées et des domaines personnalisés gratuits.
cutt.ly
cutt.ly
Bénéficiez d'un contrôle total sur vos liens courts La plateforme complète de raccourcissement d'URL, la gestion des liens, l'analyse des liens, les liens profonds, le générateur de codes QR et le lien dans la bio. Raccourcissez, marquez, gérez, suivez et partagez vos liens sans effort.
GoLinks
golinks.io
Des liens go intuitifs, sécurisés, partagés par les équipes. GoLinks® améliore la productivité en aidant les équipes à trouver et à partager des informations rapidement grâce à des liens courts mémorables appelés go/links.
Upslash
upslash.io
Aidez les équipes à trouver et à partager des informations rapidement grâce à des liens courts faciles à retenir appelés liens go.
T.LY
t.ly
T.LY est le service de raccourcissement de liens le plus court au monde permettant de suivre, de marquer et de partager des URL courtes.
RetargetKit
retargetkit.com
Suivez vos clics et vos taux de conversion, collectez vos prospects et créez des pages Web pour vos produits d'affiliation sur une plateforme tout-en-un en quelques clics.
zubbit.io
zubbit.io
zubbit.io lets you increase your return on investment from the links you share by letting you shorten, brand, and optimize your URL links with catchy call-to-actions, retargeting pixels, and turns every link you share into a branded asset. Here's what it can do: * Add a fully branded call-to-actio...
URL180
url180.com
Unlock the Power of Your Digital Presence. Re-Engage Your Audience, Generate Valuable Leads and Monetize Content. Shorten URLs, create bio link pages, custom QR codes, vcard links, file links & more.
Teenyfy
teenyfy.com
Easy to understand URL Shortener and Link Management Platform with Branded URLs and numerous highlights and nitty gritty constant investigation.Our short connections know how,when and where somebody clicked or contacted your abbreviated connections and much more.
ShortSwitch
shortswitch.com
A custom URL shortening service that allows you to use your own domain or subdomain. Your users will know they are clicking on trustworthy links because it's your domain. Only your authorized users can create links on your short URL service. Your domain will show up in the tweets rather than someone...
OutLynk
outlynk.com
Outlynk is a 100% free platform that allows you to create a personalised and easily-customizable page, that houses all the important links you want to share with your audience. It can be used on social platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter or LinkedIn, or you can use i...
OpenMyLink
openmylink.io
OpenMyLink is a platform that offers a collection of tools that allows digital marketers to make the most of their work. This platform offers different types of digital marketing tools that actually work. With this digital marketing software, you can have access to unlimited QR codes, beautiful pr...
once.to
once.to
once.to is a modern, performant, feature-rich URL shortener (link shortener) that offers extensive click tracking and link analytics, targeting rules, UTM parameter tracking, A/B testing etc. It's also easily integrated with other services using Zapier automation.
Neontools.io
neontools.io
Neontools is a free 8-in-1 online marketing toolbox that makes digital tools accessible to everyone. Including Hashtag Analyzer, Short-Link creator, Micro Landing-Pages, etc - all the essential marketing tools for your business in one place.
Tapper
tapper.ai
Tapper gives modern marketing teams a smart link for every campaign. Brand links, redirect, retarget, deep-link, A/B test audiences, and precisely measure the performance of your campaigns across platforms and channels.
UTM Link
utmlink.io
Create, Manage, Track & Share your branded shortlinks using UTMLink.io. Let your customers feel safe clicking your branded link. Powering data-driven agencies and marketers: * Fast + foolproof link creation * Automatic branded shortlinks * Best-practice presets * Add images + private notes to your ...
uplifter
uplifter.ai
Create bullet-proof UTM links to track all your marketing campaigns. Deliver trustworthy data into Google Analytics and Adobe Analytics. Turn that data into actionable insight. Uplifter takes the hard work out of analytics and help marketers take actions… faster. Uplifter was developed by Mez...
TLinky
tlinky.com
Welcome to TLinky - The Ultimate Link Management Solution! At TLinky, they empower individuals, marketers, and businesses to optimize their online presence and simplify their marketing campaigns. With them all-in-one platform, you can manage, track, and share your links seamlessly, ensuring your au...
GOO-GL.me
goo-gl.me
GOO-GL.me is a free tool to shorten a URL or reduce a link. Use our URL Shortener to create a shortened link making it easy to remember. * Easy Shorten: Goo-Gl.me is easy and fast, enter the long link to get your shortened link. * Statistics: Check the amount of clicks that your shortened url recei...
Foxly
foxlyme.com
Foxly a link shortener, includes numerous features that let you customize your shortened link and create the perfect call-to-action, as well as the ability to track and engage with your followers whenever you share your content with it. It starts with a click. You don’t need to involve your tech te...
Yohn.io
yohn.io
Yohn.io is a new custom URL shortener with built-in analytics. You should totally consider switching to it because it: * is lightning fast, * comes with extra tools like a dynamic QR code generator, virtual business card manager and more, * keeps your data private, * comes with granular data ana...
Tapz
tapz.in
Convert your site visitors into customers by engaging through Tapz and grow audience using Promotion tools, Social share widget and Social chat platform.
lc.cx
lc.cx
Lc cx is a simple and powerful link creation and management marketing platform that allows you to create, publish and share short links to your communities using your brand name or our URL shortener. One tool for all your needs: Customized domains, Path customization, Analytics reports, Mobile targ...
Cutmy
cutmy.link
Boost your campaigns by creating dynamic Links, QR codes and Bio Pages and get instant analytics. Features that you'll ever need: * Custom Landing Page * CTA Overlays * Event Tracking * Smart Targeting * Track Everything * Team Management * Branded Domain Names * Campaigns & Channels * Developer A...
Socxly
socxo.com
A first of its kind, a suite of organic social media marketing tools to help you generate more reach, present your content better on media, track and measure your shares. It is your one-stop tool kit to convert the links you share to Smart Links. Of course, you can shorten your links using Socxly. ...
Delivr
delivr.com
Since 2008, the trusted, privacy-first dynamic QR Code Generator for connected packaging, smart labels, print & broadcast media, and DOOH advertising. Dynamic QR Codes with superpowers and almost limitless possibilities. Everything you need to create, manage, and track dynamic QR codes and links in ...
LinkMngr
linkmngr.com
LinkMngr is the complete link management solution for getting your links out there! It makes sharing quick and simple. This means more traffic to your brand, bringing you tons of new customers. LinkMngr is more than just a link shortening tool. Take a look at features and make sure your links are s...
Shylnk
shylnk.com
URL Shortener with premium features at free of cost. It also has a chrome extension.
Lnnkin
lnnkin.com
Lnnkin is a freemium URL shortening tool which provides businesses with unique & branded short links along with analytics for the shortened links. Lnnkin's main goal is to change how the web interacts with website links by providing safe short links which can be shared easily and monitored through s...
Shorten.REST
shorten.rest
A URL Shortener RESTful API * Get up and running in minutes, no sales calls or presentations * Free SSL certificate for all of your domains * Create unlimited branded short URLs * Track unlimited clicks for every URL * Enterprise grade load balancing, throttling and tracking * Integrate with 5,000+ ...
JotURL
joturl.com
10 PRODUCTS IN ONE A powerful and effective marketing tool Designed to boost your inbound marketing results and conversions, with the best user experience: Vanity Url / Remarketing / Conversion / Call To Action / Deep Link / Easy Deep Link / InstaURL / WhatsURL / Timer / Monitor / Rotator / Balance...
Terminus.app
terminusapp.com
Build, manage, collaborate and share your tracking URLs. All your tags and URLs in one place. * Consistently enforce your UTM (or CID) tagging rules Make your Google Analytics, Adobe and other reports more accurate and insightful: Enforce lowercase, Limit length of UTM parameters, Prohibit certain ...
Jelly URL
jellyurl.com
Jelly URL is a next-generation link shortener with the ability to schedule changes to your link destinations. With Jelly URL, you can create custom links, add custom domains, generate QR codes, enable UTM tracking, schedule changes to your links, and more! Jelly URL is an all-in-one tool to create a...
Tiny.ie
tiny.ie
Tiny Helps You Create, Track & Analyze Every Interaction With Your Branded Short Links. Tiny Features: * Link Shortening * Branded Domain * Custom Short Link * Real-Time Analytics * Link Variation * Geographic Linking * Retargeting Pixel * Deep Data Conversion * Secured Data Vault * Change Link * 4...
Bitly.Pk
bitly.pk
Best URL Shortener service. Create free unlimited short links for your business. You can create and share branded links with custom domains at bitly.pk
Replug
replug.io
Raccourcissez, suivez et optimisez vos liens avec des appels à l'action accrocheurs, des pixels de reciblage, des liens de marque et des analyses puissantes.
T2M URL Shortener
t2mio.com
Le raccourcisseur d'URL T2M est une plateforme de gestion de liens tout-en-un. Meilleur raccourcisseur d'URL personnalisé avec domaine de marque et API. Liens courts personnalisés avec codes QR, analyses et rapports avancés. Option d'instance dédiée pour les agences.
Linkjoy
linkjoy.io
Avec Linkin Bio, le reciblage d'URL et les pages organisées, Linkjoy vous aide Augmentez la notoriété de votre marque, générez plus de prospects et reciblez une seule fois Visiteurs.