Alternatives - Kraftful

UserTesting
usertesting.com
Outils de test d'utilisabilité et de recherche pour améliorer votre expérience client en ligne à partir de UserTesting, la plateforme Human Insight. Le logiciel n°1 de l'industrie CX de G2.
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail vous aide à stocker, analyser et collaborer sur les recherches sur les utilisateurs en un seul endroit, ce qui facilite la visualisation des modèles, la découverte des informations sur les clients et la décision de la marche à suivre ensuite. Nos clients incluent Boston Consulting Group, Ci...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics permet aux entreprises de capturer et d'agir en fonction des informations sur l'expérience client, produit, marque et employé en un seul endroit.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar est une société d'analyse comportementale qui analyse l'utilisation des sites Web et fournit des commentaires via des outils tels que des cartes thermiques, des enregistrements de sessions et des enquêtes. Il fonctionne avec des outils d'analyse Web tels que Google Analytics pour offrir un ap...
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Outil de test utilisateur payant au fur et à mesure, sans abonnement ni frais mensuels nécessaires. Obtenez de meilleures informations auprès de notre panel de testeurs de haute qualité à partir de seulement 30 $ par testeur.
Marker.io
marker.io
Signaler des bugs ne devrait pas être compliqué. Obtenez les commentaires de vos clients et collègues sur votre site Web dans votre outil de suivi de bogues préféré, sans rendre les développeurs fous.
dscout
dscout.com
La plateforme de recherche qualitative de dscout utilise une application mobile et plus de 100 000 participants enthousiastes pour capturer efficacement des vidéos instantanées et rendre les informations faciles à…
Maze
maze.co
Les bons produits reposent sur de bonnes habitudes. Rendez la découverte de produits continue. Validez la vision globale et les décisions quotidiennes en matière de produits grâce aux informations sur les utilisateurs que toute votre équipe peut collecter, consommer et agir.
Prolific
prolific.co
Collecte de données à la demande et en libre-service. Prolific vous aide à recruter des participants à la recherche de haute qualité pour participer à votre étude, enquête ou expérience.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
Analyse SaaS de bout en bout. HockeyStack est un outil d'analyse SaaS qui unifie les données de marketing, de produits, de revenus et de ventes pour découvrir des informations cachées, telles que la LTV d'une campagne ou le taux de désabonnement de chaque canal marketing. Aucune configuration. Pas d...
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
Recrutez des utilisateurs parmi notre audience de plus de 450 000 consommateurs et professionnels sélectionnés, ou amenez votre propre audience et créez une base de données de participants pour tout type de recherche UX.
Ruttl
ruttl.com
ruttl est un outil gratuit de commentaires sur les sites Web en direct, tout comme InVision, qui est destiné aux sites Web statiques. Vous pouvez obtenir les commentaires de votre client et les contributions de votre équipe sur un site Web en direct ou sur un lien de préparation. Il vous donne la po...
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap aide votre entreprise grâce à sa plate-forme de commentaires polyvalente à créer des produits et services meilleurs et plus performants à l'aide des commentaires des clients. Recueillez les commentaires des utilisateurs tout au long du cycle de vie de développement de vos produits. Essayez-...
UserZoom
userzoom.com
La recherche UX, bien faite. Avec le système UX Insights de UserZoom, vous pouvez creuser plus profondément et plus rapidement pour offrir des expériences numériques supérieures tout au long du cycle de vie de développement de produits.
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetPourquoi est une société d'informations de nouvelle génération. Propulsée par Gen. AI, la plateforme d'informations de bout en bout de Get Why fournit des informations sur les consommateurs de la meilleure qualité possible à une vitesse sans précédent et à une fraction du coût des entreprises d'i...
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
Créez de meilleures expériences numériques, étayées par des données. Testez rapidement et facilement tout, de l'architecture de sites Web à la conception de prototypes, grâce à notre suite d'outils de recherche d'utilisateurs spécialisés.
Userbrain
userbrain.com
Configurez votre premier test utilisateur en quelques minutes seulement, obtenez les premiers résultats en quelques heures. Userbrain est votre voie rapide pour déterminer ce qui fonctionne pour votre produit – et ce qui ne fonctionne pas.
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak est une plateforme de recherche UX prête à vous aider à relever tous les défis que vous lui lancez. Si vous vous êtes déjà demandé ce que pensent et ressentent vos utilisateurs à propos de votre site Web, de votre application ou de votre prototype, vous n’avez plus besoin de deviner. De nomb...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
Mise en relation des chercheurs et des participants. Recrutez n’importe quel public de participants ou trouvez des opportunités de recherche rémunérées quelle que soit la méthode de recherche, dans le monde entier.
Discuss
discuss.io
Conçu pour faire évoluer la recherche qualitative avec des informations révolutionnaires basées sur l'IA générative, Discuss.io héberge les outils d'études de marché les plus appréciés au monde.
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
Global App Testing est une solution de test participatif qui permet aux équipes d'assurance qualité, de produit, d'expérience utilisateur, d'ingénierie, de localisation et numériques de tester leurs produits et leur expérience dans plus de 189 pays avec plus de 90 000 professionnels agréés qui teste...
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
Mise en relation des chercheurs et des participants. Recrutez n’importe quel public de participants ou trouvez des opportunités de recherche rémunérées quelle que soit la méthode de recherche, dans le monde entier.
Userback
userback.io
PLATEFORME DE COMMENTAIRES VISUELS N°1 DES UTILISATEURS Les commentaires des utilisateurs sont [@#!#+$?%] difficiles. C'est pourquoi plus de 20 000 équipes logicielles choisissent Userback pour automatiser, rationaliser et structurer leurs boucles de feedback, de la collecte à la clôture. - Enrich...
Netigate
netigate.net
Netigate propose une solution complète pour les commentaires des clients et des employés. Obtenez des informations exploitables et prenez des décisions basées sur les données.
VWO
vwo.com
VWO est l'outil de test A/B leader du marché que les entreprises à croissance rapide utilisent pour l'expérimentation et l'optimisation du taux de conversion.
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku est un ensemble d'outils pour vous aider à créer une expérience utilisateur hautement performante avec l'enregistrement des visiteurs, une carte thermique, un widget de commentaires, des tests A/B, etc.
Digsite
digsite.com
Digsite has always been an expert at online qual, but we knew a broader solution was needed in order to meet customers’ growing, varied requirements. The solution needed to be a much more fluid and integrated platform for both qualitative iteration and quantitative validation. We set out to build a ...
Conversion Crimes
conversioncrimes.com
Conversion Crimes is the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to improve user experience and increase conversions on your site or app. Get real people to show you what’s wrong and why - with accessible and affordable usability testing - so you can fix it.
Chatty Insights
chattyinsights.com
One source of truth for customer-centric decisions. Collect and analyze insights from customer feedback, interviews, and more.
BuildUX
buildux.com
BuildUX is a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive SaaS platform that empowers UX Heads, Architects, Researchers, Designers, and Product Decision-Makers to collectively create better, faster UX strategies. Through our first intuitive tool, the Persona Mapper, we enable UX teams to create, present and com...
UXTesting
uxtesting.io
UXTesting aims to offer developers, designers, and managers a mobile testing tool and user behavior analysis.
UserPeek
userpeek.com
UserPeek emerges as a powerful tool for conducting remote usability tests, providing a platform that records authentic user experiences with various products. This intuitive tool gives an unfiltered view of the user journey, made even more effective by its advanced tagging and annotation capabilitie...
Qualitative
qualitative.io
Qualitative makes it super easy to invite, schedule, and conduct user research sessions.
HubUX
hubux.com
HubUX is a research operation platform for private panel management, qualitative automation including video audition questions, and surveys
Glow
glowfeed.com
Glow is best-in-class research-tech that makes it easier and faster to gather actionable human insights. Glow supports brands to conduct category U&A, audience analysis, brand health, concept testing, in-market testing, ROI assessment, ESG/sustainability diagnostics and more. The Glow platform is qu...
Collabito
quallie.com
Online focus group software - live chats, diaries and discussion boards, bulletin boards, forums, polls and other features. You can combine all modules in one research project. For qualitative research studies.
Blitzllama
blitzllama.com
Blitzllama is a user insights platform that helps product teams build better products. Blitzllama has three product offerings: * In-product surveys enable you to target specific users and capture their real-time insights right in your product. In-product surveys are a great way to continuously opti...
UX Metrics
uxmetrics.com
At UX Metrics, we're on a mission to make online user research tools accessible to everyone. Our user-friendly platform is designed to be the easiest card sorting and tree testing tool on the market, without compromising on powerful features. Whether you're a UX researcher, designer, product manager...
Kantar Marketplace
kantarmarketplace.com
Kantar Marketplace is an automated market research platform designed for insights professionals, marketers and agencies who want to test, learn and move faster. The platform is built on a foundation of industry-leading expertise and proven methodologies, delivering results in hours, not days. It fea...
Ideally
goideally.com
Ideally is an innovation platform that gives on-demand insights for brands to test concepts, ideas and messages. Using built-in generative AI, people who use Ideally will be able to uncover opportunities and grow great ideas. With Ideally, more people can access insights more often – which will mean...
Hubble
hubble.team
Hubble is a unified user research software for product teams to continuously collect feedback from users. Hubble offers a suite of tools including contextual in-product surveys, usability tests, prototype tests and and user segmentation to collect customer insights in all stages of product developme...
Zuko
zuko.io
67% of people who start filling in an online form don't complete it. Zuko is an online form + checkout analytics and optimization tool that helps you reduce abandonment and increase conversions by making your form the best it can be. * Understand when, where and why visitors abandon your forms. * Ge...
UserBob
userbob.com
UserBob is the most affordable remote user testing service. UserBob will recruit users to try out your app or website and record a screen cast of their experience. Watching these videos will help you understand what changes you need to make to delight your users and increase conversions.
CoNote
conote.ai
CoNote transcribes, analyzes, and organizes your qualitative research while you collaborate with your team.
Stomio
stomio.io
Stomio is a SaaS platform for product teams to get out of their beta testing phase during product development.
Rally UXR
rallyuxr.com
Rally UXR is a User Research CRM that enables Research and Product teams to recruit, manage and conduct research directly with their users.
PureSpectrum - Marketplace
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
PureSpectrum - Insights
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
methinks
methinks.io
methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app
Cambri
cambri.io
Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...
EthOS
ethosapp.com
EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...
Corus
cor.us
The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Highlight
letshighlight.com
Highlight's in-home product testing platform helps global and emerging CPG brands innovate, test, and successfully launch new physical consumer products including food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, products for kids and pets. Highlight exists to build better products for people a...