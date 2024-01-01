Alternatives - Humanz
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - la principale solution d'automatisation des partenariats au monde découvre, gère, protège et optimise tous les canaux de partenariat pour atteindre une véritable croissance exponentielle.
LTK
shopltk.com
Achetez les dernières nouveautés en matière de mode, de maison, de beauté et de fitness auprès des influenceurs LTK en qui vous avez confiance. Idées de vêtements de travail, robes d'invités de mariage, looks de voyage et bien plus encore.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN est le meilleur logiciel de marketing d'influence pour les marques de commerce électronique. Notre plate-forme basée sur l'IA comprend plus de 32 millions de suites d'influenceurs, une salle de travail de campagne, des rapports et des analyses, des paiements et des exécutions de produits, une b...
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Logiciel de gestion des relations partenaires pour faire évoluer n'importe quel programme : affiliation, revendeur, marketing et plus encore. Découvrez pourquoi les entreprises SaaS se développent avec PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole est une société d'analyse de hashtags et d'analyse de médias sociaux qui fournit des données en temps réel avec suivi des hashtags pour Twitter, Instagram et Facebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Découvrez comment Meltwater aide les équipes de relations publiques et de marketing à surveiller la couverture médiatique des actualités et des réseaux sociaux et à améliorer la gestion de la marque.
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Les marques prospères se construisent avec des ambassadeurs. Logiciel de gestion des ambassadeurs de marque tout-en-un qui s'intègre à Shopify, Amazon et WooCommerce.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Plateforme de marketing d'influence Affable permet aux marques mondiales, aux agences et aux marques de commerce électronique D2C de trouver des influenceurs, de gérer des campagnes et de mesurer facilement le retour sur investissement ! Influenceurs vérifiés. Plus de 100 clients.
Perpetua
perpetua.io
Infrastructure de croissance pour le commerce électronique. Rejoignez des milliers d'entreprises qui utilisent le logiciel d'exécution et d'intelligence des médias de vente au détail de Perpetua pour accroître leur croissance de manière rentable sur Amazon, Walmart, Instacart et d'autres marchés.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Optimisez le parcours client numérique. La plate-forme unifiée de logiciels d'expérience client et de logiciels de gestion des médias sociaux d'Emplifi comble le fossé CX.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Solution tout-en-un pour renforcer votre marketing d'influence. Gérez le cycle de vie complet de vos campagnes de marketing d'influence.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr est le système d'enregistrement du marketing d'influence basé sur les données que les spécialistes du marketing utilisent pour investir dans les bonnes stratégies, rationaliser les campagnes et faire évoluer les programmes.
Skeepers
octoly.com
La principale plateforme de marketing d'influence Octoly aide les marques à accroître leur visibilité, à instaurer la confiance et à augmenter leurs ventes en connectant à grande échelle des micro-influenceurs sélectionnés et des consommateurs. Les marques tirent parti de notre communauté organisée...
StarNgage
starngage.com
Chez StarNgage, nous pensons que le contenu visuel distribué socialement est l'avenir de la publicité. Cela se passe désormais sur Instagram et nous souhaitons aider les marques dans cette aventure et gagner sur Instagram. Cette plateforme permet aux marques de mesurer leurs efforts marketing sur In...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks est une plateforme de marketing d'influence primée et certifiée B Corporation qui alimente le commerce social avec les créateurs et les plus grandes marques grand public du monde. La technologie exclusive de MagicLinks, Match Intelligence™, fournit une mise en correspondance stratégique d...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero est le puissant logiciel de marketing d'affiliation, d'influence et de parrainage, tout en un. À partir de seulement 49 h 00, GrowthHero évolue avec vous ! Des outils entièrement flexibles pour votre réussite : - Portail partenaire en marque blanche, entièrement personnalisable sans code ...
Influence.co
influence.co
Tout ce dont vous avez besoin pour réussir en tant que créateur. Rejoignez le premier réseau professionnel destiné aux influenceurs et créateurs. Créez votre profil aujourd'hui pour gagner de l'argent, apprendre les uns des autres et rencontrer des gens à travers les communautés.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
Plateforme n°1 de contenu généré par l'utilisateur pour créer et publier des campagnes UGC sur différents points de contact marketing. La plate-forme UGC parfaite pour accroître avec succès la confiance, la notoriété, l'engagement des utilisateurs et les ventes de la marque.
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr est l'une des principales sociétés de marketing d'influence qui connecte les bons influenceurs et ambassadeurs de marque aux plus grandes marques. Visitez notre site Web dès aujourd'hui.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag payant – Mettez en relation des créateurs, lancez des campagnes et exécutez la liste blanche des créateurs, sur une seule plateforme. Le marketing d'influence est désormais sûr, simple et rapide.
Audiense
audiense.com
Tout ce dont vous avez besoin pour comprendre les audiences et obtenir de meilleurs résultats marketing, des résultats sur les réseaux sociaux, des résultats d'influenceurs, des stratégies médiatiques, des stratégies de croissance ou un retour sur les dépenses publicitaires. Placez la segmentation ...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Stimulez les ventes grâce au marketing des créateurs. Marketing d'influence, programmes d'affiliation, gestion des créateurs, contenu généré par les utilisateurs, ambassadeurs de marque : établissez des partenariats précieux pour développer votre entreprise.
Social Native
socialnative.com
All-in-one UGC platform & influencer solution to power branded content. Create, source, and optimize user-generated content and social content.
Socialfaim
socialfaim.com
Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authenticall...
Sauce Social Commerce
addsauce.com
Sauce turns your Instagram & TikTok into captivating shopping experiences, unlocks your brand's potential to foster communities through User Generated Content and amplifies sales through Influencer Partnerships.
SARAL
getsaral.com
SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!
Rizer Social
rizersocial.io
The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk...
Promoty
promoty.io
Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.
Primetag
primetag.com
Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.
LinkPizza
linkpizza.com
Linkpizza is a influencer marketing platform which allows advertisers to search, find and connect with influencers and to manage influencer campaigns on its platform. Linkpizza has over 3,500 influencers connected on its network and is primarily focussed on the Dutch market
LeaLi
leali.io
The innovative platform for exploring the world of creative collaborations. Immerse yourself in a dynamic community where extraordinary minds converge to shape the future of art, design, fashion, and beyond. Unleash your artistic potential, connect with like-minded visionaries, and embark on transfo...
joinbrands
joinbrands.com
JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.
IQFluence
iqfluence.io
QFluence is an AI-powered influence marketing platform that's changing the way brands and marketing agencies connect with their audiences. Our platform uses AI to make influence marketing more personalized and effective. We help businesses find the right influencers and create campaigns tailored to ...
inzpire.me
inzpire.me
inzpire.me is the platform for full-funnel influencer marketing. Discover creators, build relationships, access verified data, and measure ROI.
Influentials
influentials.com
We are a European end-to-end marketing platform that lets brands work with influencers. We take care of all the heavy lifting and enables you to focus on running successful campaigns that grow your business.
Influencer Searcher
influencersearcher.com
Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain camp...
influData
infludata.com
influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already prov...
HOLLYFY
hollyfy.com
AI matchmaking platform for advertisers & content creators to transact on influencer marketing, sponsorships, product placement & branded entertainment. Make offers, send proposals, start/complete transactions, and grow your business.
Drope.me
drope.me
Drope.me is an influencer marketing platform that connects gaming companies, micro streamers, and their communities. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers to start monetizing their act...
CreatorsJet
creatorsjet.com
CreatorsJet is a pioneering all-in-one platform empowering content creators, and agencies with seamless solutions, from quick Jet Kit creation to multi-platform social connectivity and real-time stat... Show More sharing, facilitating effortless brand collaborations.
CreatorDB
creatordb.app
CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to...
Creable
creable.com
Creable is a price-efficient, all-in-one Influencer Marketing Platform that streamlines the entire Influencer Marketing process. From finding and analyzing the perfect influencers, communicating with them, to managing campaigns, tracking post performance, and automating reporting. With the industry'...
Brinfer
brinfer.com
With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based o...
Boksi.com
boksi.com
Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.
atisfyreach
atisfyreach.com
First ever real-time data driven influencer economy AtisfyReach offers self-serve end-to-end influencer marketing technology that delivers high ROI and omnichannel scale effortlessly. AtisfyReach is influencer marketing redefined. This machine learning, AI-driven platform puts a new spin on influenc...
Ampifi.io
ampifi.io
Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.
Aggero Software
aggero.io
Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social l...
Woomio
home.woomio.com
Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI
Wednesday.app
wednesday.app
Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and...
Phlanx.com
phlanx.com
Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.
Ninja Influence
ninjainfluence.com
Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based o...
Modash
modash.io
The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.
Kolsquare
kolsquare.com
Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.
Keymailer
keymailer.co
The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and bra...
Influential
influential.co
Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.
Influence4You
influence4you.com
The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the ...
impulze.ai
impulze.ai
Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs
Embold
embold.co
Embold est la plateforme de marketing d'influence incontournable au Canada, mettant en relation les marques avec plus de 9 000 micro-influenceurs locaux. Simplifiez la gestion des campagnes, la révision du contenu et les paiements des influenceurs. Bénéficiez de nos solutions sur mesure, notamment l...
Campaygn
campaygn.com
CAMPAYGN est une solution logicielle basée sur les données de marketing d'influence qui optimise votre flux de travail et vos stratégies de marketing d'influence. Nous sommes dédiés aux grandes et moyennes entreprises et groupes. A chaque étape du marketing d'influence, nous avons des solutions pour...
Atisfyre
atisfyre.com
Atisfyre est une plateforme d'influence complète alimentée par l'IA qui permet à des millions d'influenceurs de se connecter avec des marques mondiales pour des collaborations puissantes. Et mieux encore : Atisfyre est entièrement GRATUIT pour les influenceurs. Atisfyre est né de notre passion de ré...