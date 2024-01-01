Alternatives - Hugging Face
Claude
claude.ai
Claude est un assistant IA de nouvelle génération pour vos tâches, quelle que soit leur échelle.
Synthesys
synthesys.io
Voix off AI et générateur vidéo AI. Produisez votre prochain contenu audiovisuel professionnel sans dépenser d'argent pour embaucher des acteurs, des caméras ou du matériel audio.
AfforAI
afforai.com
Votre deuxième cerveau pour maximiser la productivité. Afforai est un chatbot IA qui recherche, résume et traduit des informations provenant de plusieurs sources pour produire des recherches fiables. Alimentez de longs documents de recherche sur des piles d’exigences de conformité sèches et extraye...
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn simplifie le nettoyage, l'étiquetage et la visualisation des commentaires des clients, le tout en un seul endroit. Propulsé par une intelligence artificielle de pointe.
J.D. Power
jdpower.com
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on custome...
DatumBox
datumbox.com
The Datumbox API offers a large number of off-the-shelf Classifiers and Natural Language Processing services which can be used in a broad spectrum of applications including: Sentiment Analysis, Topic Classification, Language Detection, Subjectivity Analysis, Spam Detection, Reading Assessment, Keywo...
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche is a feedback analytics platform that analyzes mountains of customer feedback in minutes, allowing you to provide deep insights quickly and help your company make better decisions. Kapiche's platform doesn't require any set-up or code framing. It just works, immediately. And it lets you ana...
ReText.AI
retext.ai
ReText.AI is a tool to generate and rephrase any text. Use ReText.AI to improve text quality with artificial intelligence.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open sou...