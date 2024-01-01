Alternatives - AnswerConnect
ConnectWise Manage
connectwise.com
ConnectWise Manage : logiciel d'automatisation des services professionnels (PSA) pour gérer votre entreprise MSP. Rationalisez vos opérations avec une solution PSA éprouvée.
ConnectWise Home
connectwise.com
ConnectWise permet aux fournisseurs de services technologiques d'atteindre leurs objectifs plus rapidement grâce à la technologie MSP primée et à la suite logicielle de gestion informatique.
Slingshot
getslingshot.com
Slingshot is the leading answering service and customer support for home services, pest, and lawn pros - every call, chat, text, or lead.
SimpSocial
simpsocial.com
SimpSocial knows what a modern contact center program should be like: fast, scalable, and full of useful features. It provides sales and support teams with the resources they need to meet quotas and close more deals quickly. It accomplishes this by offering all-in-one software that enables sales tea...
Go Answer
goanswer.io
At Go Answer, we specialize in providing a range of professional answering services, including virtual receptionist and call answering, inbound contact centers offering order-taking or tech support, managed live web chat, and legal intake services. We cater to a variety of industries such as retail ...
Blazeo
blazeo.com
We are an ad conversion platform. As a tech-enabled services business, the services we provide include lead capture, lead qualification, appointment setting, and retainer signing. The tools we use to do this include live chat, voice call centers, virtual assistant, and SMS communications. The tools ...