Kenyt.AI's product is a conversational customer engagement platform, helping businesses to deeply engage with their customers through a high quality human-like experience. Kenyt Chatbots and Voicebots support multiple languages and produce superior customer engagement because of its advanced AI engine with 95% accuracy, which is way higher than the industry average. The system consists of multiple reusable workflows, like choosing an item on an ecommerce portal, processing payments, booking appointment, etc. and at the same time creating a permanent back-channel for marketing through messaging apps. As computing moves from touch/typing to chat & voice over next few years, Kenyt.AI with its deep conversational and workflow intelligence is best positioned to provide a high quality conversational experience to businesses globally, capitalizing on the market opportunity of upwards of $5B/annum. Founding team comes from IIT Roorkee and IIT Mumbai each having 15 years of relevant industry experience.

Business
Software de asistentes virtuales inteligentes

