Sitio web: cloodot.com

Cloodot is an all-in-one omni channel customer experience management suite. Cloodot facilitates an efficient and consistent workflow to build reputation, engage, and nurture long term relation with customers through multiple digital platforms Manage chats and reviews from multiple Google my business listings, Facebook pages, WhatsApp numbers, Google business messages listings, Websites, SMS/Text numbers etc. through one easy to use dashboard. 1. Better online reputation Easily collect, showcase & respond to more reviews. 2. Easy Omni presence Bring all chats to an easy-to-use multi agent inbox. Direct chat option in Google search to get more enquiries easily. Distribute and assign channels to one or more users, handover chats and reviews between users and departments in a second. Multiple agents can collaborate and manage channels like WhatsApp, Google messages etc. which is not possible using original native apps. 3. Fast and quality engagement Cut down first & average response times to just seconds from hours. Custom template replies, reminders, tags, tasks, notes etc. 4. Automatic CSAT measurement Automatic CSAT survey on every chat channel to measure quality of engagement. 5. Re-engagement campaigns Generate more revenue from existing customers by sending bulk messages about offers and programs periodically. 6. Workload reduction Automated review replies & Agent-Bot collaborative chat management workflow reduces manpower involvement by 50 - 80%. Makes customer engagement extremely easy for CS agents. 7. Easy supervision Real-time performance monitoring and reporting brings more accountability. Agents become more productive, ultimately resulting in faster & quality experience for customers. 8. Cost reduction Replaces 1/2 a dozen different paid tools. Increases efficiency & reduces overall expenses. 9. Safe access No need to provide CS agents any access to native platforms. Agents won't be distracted by other social media activities. 10. Superior support Dedicated account manager On-Call support No cost staff training No setup cost

