Sitio web: blip.ai

Global visionary leaders trust our AI Conversational platform to take their brands, customer relationships and diverse communication strategies to the next level. We have unlocked value through the creation of over 125,000 virtual assistants and have exchanged over 20 billion messages to date across the globe across +2000 customers. Our intuitive and easy-to-use cloud platform and professional services are tailored to your company and challenges. We enable brands to reach and engage customers when and where they want. We are preferred partners of the leading multichannel communications platforms - fully integrated, secure, and compliant. Count on us to support your growth through the creation of potentially infinite and relevant relationships and conversations.

