Trash Factory

Trash Factory

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Play on the Web

Website: poki.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Trash Factory on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Trash Factory is a skill game where you help red pandas sort trash correctly! Under the watchful eye of a strict raccoon manager, you'll need to ensure each piece of trash lands in the right bin. Adjust the direction of the conveyor belt to guide the trash into the proper bin and collect coins that appear on the belt. The pace gets faster and faster, so stay sharp! Tackle various difficulty levels and see if you can run the trash factory smoothly. Can you keep up with the challenge?

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Trash Factory. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Factory Balls Forever

Factory Balls Forever

poki.com

Sudoku Calendar

Sudoku Calendar

poki.com

Dino Bros

Dino Bros

poki.com

Coin Factory

Coin Factory

poki.com

Pathing

Pathing

poki.com

Bubble Sorting

Bubble Sorting

poki.com

Yummy Chocolate Factory

Yummy Chocolate Factory

poki.com

Yummy Donut Factory

Yummy Donut Factory

poki.com

Wrdl

Wrdl

connectionsgame.io

Screw Factory

Screw Factory

poki.com

Soccer FRVR

Soccer FRVR

soccer.frvr.com

Arrower

Arrower

poki.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy