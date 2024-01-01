Trash Factory is a skill game where you help red pandas sort trash correctly! Under the watchful eye of a strict raccoon manager, you'll need to ensure each piece of trash lands in the right bin. Adjust the direction of the conveyor belt to guide the trash into the proper bin and collect coins that appear on the belt. The pace gets faster and faster, so stay sharp! Tackle various difficulty levels and see if you can run the trash factory smoothly. Can you keep up with the challenge?

Website: poki.com

