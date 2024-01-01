Sudoku Calendar elevates the classic Sudoku experience to new heights of fun! Select your Sudoku challenge of the day from the calendar, or test your skills with a random game! Adjust the difficulty level from easy to hard, and customize the grid by hiding impossible numbers for a clearer view. Need a little assistance? Don't worry, hints are available if you need them. It's time to solve some Sudoku games!

Website: poki.com

