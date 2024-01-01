Sudoku Calendar
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: poki.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Sudoku Calendar on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Sudoku Calendar elevates the classic Sudoku experience to new heights of fun! Select your Sudoku challenge of the day from the calendar, or test your skills with a random game! Adjust the difficulty level from easy to hard, and customize the grid by hiding impossible numbers for a clearer view. Need a little assistance? Don't worry, hints are available if you need them. It's time to solve some Sudoku games!
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sudoku Calendar. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.