Penalty Shooters X is an exciting soccer game where your goal is to outscore the opposing team. When it's your turn to shoot, aim and time your shot perfectly to score. When defending, take on the role of the goalkeeper—watch your opponent's movements closely and dive to the right spot to make the save. Improve your skills in Tier Challenge mode by winning matches and moving up the ranks, or jump straight into World Cup mode to face skilled opponents and play as your favorite team. Can you become the best football player and goalkeeper ever?

Website: poki.com

