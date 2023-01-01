G-Switch
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the G-Switch app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Become a gravity-controlling mastermind to win the race! G-Switch lets you flip the direction of gravity. Whenever you are running, you can invert yourself to avoid danger. Hit checkpoints in solo mode, or compete with 5 other players in a futuristic sprinting tournament! About the creator: G-Switch is created by Serius Games, the creator behind G-Switch 2 and G-Switch 3.
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to G-Switch. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.