Become a gravity-controlling mastermind to win the race! G-Switch lets you flip the direction of gravity. Whenever you are running, you can invert yourself to avoid danger. Hit checkpoints in solo mode, or compete with 5 other players in a futuristic sprinting tournament! About the creator: G-Switch is created by Serius Games, the creator behind G-Switch 2 and G-Switch 3.

Website: poki.com

