lichess
lichess.org
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the lichess app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Free online chess server. Play chess in a clean interface. No registration, no ads, no plugin required. Play chess with the computer, friends or random opponents.
Website: lichess.org
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to lichess. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.