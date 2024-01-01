Find The Lost Letter is a fun puzzle game in which players will have to observe a given image, then complete the missing letters in the blanks to create a complete meaningful word. On the right side are 3 letters that the game has suggested to the player. Players only need to choose one of those three letters. Only one letter is correct. The correct letter will be the letter that when combined with the remaining given letters will create a word that has a complete meaning and corresponds to the given image. Complete all the puzzles with 60 objects and your English learning will become easier.

