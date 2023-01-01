Top Zomentum Alternatives
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc is American software company providing SaaS software. The platform provides sales processes software. PandaDoc is based in San Francisco, California with main offices in Minsk, Belarus and St. Petersburg, Florida. document automation software as a service with built-in electronic signatures...
Fiverr Workspace
workspace.fiverr.com
The best client management tool for freelancers and small business. Smarter Invoicing, Proposals, Time Tracking, Payments & Contracts Formerly AND.CO.
Dropbox DocSend
docsend.com
Dropbox DocSend helps business professionals like you to securely share and control the content that drives your business forward. Dropbox DocSend's powerful link-based system makes it easy to set security preferences for each stakeholder, receive notifications each time someone views your file, ana...
Bonsai
hellobonsai.com
Bulletproof contracts, e-signing, proposals & invoicing software used by 200000+ top freelancers. Get peace of mind & focus on your work.
OnePage CRM
onepagecrm.com
OnePageCRM is the #1 action-focused sales CRM that helps small and medium-sized businesses stay in control of their sales. Focus on what needs to be done next, follow up with every lead, keep the team on the same page, and close more deals, one sales action at a time. Save time and automate your adm...
Better Proposals
betterproposals.io
Better Proposals streamlines your entire sales process with modern, on-brand digital documents. Forget about using multiple platforms thanks to its integrations, tracking, analytics, and legally binding digital signatures. With 200+ pre-written and pre-designed templates for proposals, contracts, si...
RFPIO
rfpio.com
RFPIO provides RFP software that helps you improve the sales proposal process. Schedule a Demo to immediately reduce your RFP response time.
Proposify
proposify.com
Proposify is the online proposal software that gives you control and visibility into the most important stage of your sales process. The close. From deal design to sign-off, get the confidence and flexibility to dominate deals. Create impressive sales documents that stay consistent and error-free. R...
Clari
clari.com
Clari's revenue platform improves efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire revenue process. Clari gives revenue teams total visibility into their business to drive process rigor, align buyers and sellers, spot risk and opportunity in the pipeline, increase forecast accuracy, and driv...
Vidyard
vidyard.com
Vidyard is the video tool built for virtual selling. It makes it easy to record and send videos that add a personal touch at all stages of the sales cycle–from prospecting to proposals. Backed by powerful video analytics and integrations, Vidyard is trusted by thousands of virtual sales and marketin...
Gainsight CS
gainsightcloud.com
Retain And Grow Your Customers At Scale. Gainsight CS makes customers your best growth engine. Get a comprehensive view of your customers, understand trends and risks, and empower your team to scale with proven actions that deliver outcomes.
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat is a customer platform built to give insights, manage workflow and drive customer experience. Planhat is helping hundreds of modern technology companies worldwide center their business around their customers in order to maximize customer success and customer lifetime value. Built for everyon...
Canopy
canopytax.com
Canopy is a cloud-based accounting practice management software that includes CRM, document management, a client portal app, workflow, payments, time and billing.
Qwilr
qwilr.com
Increase deal velocity, get buyer insights from content, and give reps more time to sell. How? Turn sales material into beautiful, automated web pages. Build a memorable sales experience with the perfect proposal, pitch, sales quote, customer onboarding page and more. Every Qwilr page you send is a ...
Quotient
quotientapp.com
Thousands of businesses choose Quotient to deliver 5-star quotes to their customers. Quotient organizes your sales process and makes you look good.
Nusii
nusii.com
Proposal software for creative agencies and online businesses. Stop fighting with Word, Google Docs, and unruly PDF’s. Nusii is the fastest way to close your next deal. With professional proposal templates, notification system, proposal tracking, and online signing, we know we can help your business...
People.ai
people.ai
People.ai is the leader in guiding enterprise sales teams on the proven path to pipeline and revenue generation. The People.ai enterprise revenue intelligence platform ensures organizations speed up complex sales cycles by engaging the right people in the right accounts. Through our patented AI tech...
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring IQ (Interactive Quotes) communicates your pricing and packages to prospects in a clear, customized, private page that provides prospects with a sales psychology-backed buying experience they love. Whether you're looking to explain your pricing, create a modernized sales proposal, or need ...
Mixmax
mixmax.com
Mixmax is a sales engagement platform that helps teams boost revenue throughout the customer journey. We make life easier for everyone who interacts with customers, not just SDRs, by automating repetitive tasks and streamlining workflows. This increases productivity and empowers reps to focus on sel...
Kizen
kizen.com
Kizen helps enterprise leaders empower their teams with unprecedented autonomy, efficiency, and agility. Integrate with your current tech stack or power all of your data, sales, marketing, HR, and operations initiatives using Kizen as the heart of your enterprise. SKYROCKET SALES PRODUCTIVITY & PRED...
Uptics
uptics.io
Meet Uptics. Your new secret weapon to dominate outbound sales, book 3x more meetings and close more deals with ease. Uptics is an easy to use, sales software that helps you automate all the manual, boring sales stuff so you can focus on things that matter - taking care of customers and closing sale...
Loopio
loopio.com
Loopio help businesses supercharge and scale their response process for RFPs, RFIs, Security Questionnaires, and more, helping automate and streamline this manual and time-consuming process. It all starts with our approach to content management, which gives your team on-demand access to the informat...
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero is your platform and partner for Customer Success. We help your subscription business succeed at scale by giving you everything you need to improve efficiency, increase revenue, and deliver the best possible customer experiences. ChurnZero helps your Customer Success team spot potential ch...
Catalyst
catalyst.io
Catalyst is the leading platform for driving growth through your customers. Built to deliver value along the entire customer experience; Catalyst transforms new buyers into lifelong revenue. With retention-driven workflows and revenue-focused automations, we supercharge customer-centric teams. Catal...
Quoter
quoter.com
IT Sales Quoting Software will never be the same. Quote to cash platform that helps IT Service Providers save time & supercharge revenues. Upgrade your quote-to-cash process today. Send winning sales quotes in minutes. Quoter is online quoting software for sales teams. Our easy-to-use platform, aut...
Vitally
vitally.io
Vitally helps Customer Success teams of every size deliver world-class customer experiences, meet unexpected challenges, operate more efficiently, and grow their business's bottom line. Unify all your customer-facing data -- across your tech stack -- with bi-directional, real-time integrations. Easi...
Ansarada
ansarada.com
Always achieve the best outcome with Ansarada's advanced Virtual Data Room solutions. Leave legacy data rooms behind & join the world's top dealmakers now.
Momenteo
momenteo.com
Momenteo is a user-friendly solution meant for you. Simply keep track of your work done, expenses and travels in our beautiful calendar and let our free software generate your accounting.
Totango
totango.com
Totango is customer success software businesses can't outgrow, providing unlimited scalability and unmatched time to value to help cross-functional enterprise teams drive productivity, retention, and expansion. Prebuilt customer success programs that are embedded with industry best practices make it...
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
SalesRabbit’s software helps field sales teams operate faster and smarter. Their solutions address all the major pain points of sales organizations with digital tools. Features like lead and area management, rep performance tracking, digital contracts, lead generation, and more. They also offer mult...
Upwex
upwex.io
Browser extension that uses AI to improve results for freelancers and companies on Upwork. AI Tools for Upwork: job rating, proposal generation and CRM sync.
DocSales
docsales.com
SALES CLOSING ON AUTOPILOT: DocSales is an award winning B2B SaaS platform that allows you to generate proposals and contracts through your CRM of choice with zero clicks (and zero effort). Our built in eSigning platform helps sales reps close deals faster by processing payments when a customer eSig...
Jiga
jiga.io
Sourcing manufactured parts is a very manual, time consuming process. With constant back-and-forth with suppliers via emails and spreadsheets, supply chains become inefficient, slow and error-prone. Jiga makes sourcing parts fast and hassle free. Using Jiga you: -Find the right vetted suppliers -Com...
Aviso
aviso.com
Aviso AI is an integrated revenue platform that helps modern sales organizations and revenue teams close more deals, drive revenue growth, and mitigate risk through patented AI guidance. As the industry leader in AI-based revenue operations solutions, Aviso AI is the only player with the most compre...
Recapped
recapped.io
Recapped enables teams to collaborate directly with their clients through the last mile of sales, including pilot management and onboarding. Upload relevant content for clients to engage, assign next steps for clients with due dates (and automatic reminders), and ensure everyone finally stays on the...
Bidsketch
bidsketch.com
Bidsketch proposal software lets you create, electronically sign, and track professional looking client proposals in 50% less time.
CustomerGauge
customergauge.com
The Account Experience software automatically captures and distributes feedback from your accounts including non-survey data to front-line managers in real time to help them reduce churn, drive up-sells and close new business with promoter-based referrals.
WBudget
wbudget.io
WBudget is an all-in-one web platform to create, edit and send quotes and sales proposals. It is a flexible platform that allows several integrations with other business applications through Zapier and Webhooks, empowering companies of all types and sizes. The average WBudget user creates and sends ...
Quick FPA
quickfpa.com
Quick FPA's free estimation tools will help you create a detailed project scope in very little time and ensure that your project stays within the budget.
Proposable
proposable.com
Proposable empowers your company to create, track, and sign all your proposals without the headaches. From creating and sending trackable web-based proposals to closing the deal with integrated eSignatures, Proposable automates the entire proposal process.
Enthu.ai
enthu.ai
Enthu.AI helps contact centers improve revenue and customer retention through AI driven insights. Enthu.AI enables 100% customer conversation monitoring, auto surfaces interactions that matter and helps quality teams improve agent performance through personalized and to-the-point coaching and traini...
Zbizlink
zbizlink.com
Zbizlink is a dynamic, cloud-based proposal management tool that combines six core business applications into a single software to help small to corporate proposal teams automate the proposal process. Zbizlink is all-inclusive. More than just a proposal management tool, it’s engineered to ease gover...
Scaido.io
scaido.io
A service for automating business sales processes, which speeds up and simplifies the preparation of quotes, estimates and commercial proposals, in conjunction with your CRM system, like Pipedrive or HubSpot
Propoze
propoze.app
Propoze is an easy-to-use proposal management software that allows users to quickly create and share sales proposals. It stands out among its competitors due to its simplicity and ease of use. Its drag-and-drop proposal builder helps users create proposals in just minutes - and every proposal looks ...
Dasseti
dasseti.com
Dasseti (formerly Diligend) is an award-winning software provider that helps institutional investors, investment consultants and investment managers meet the rigorous demands for data collection, analysis, exchange, reporting and compliance at every stage of the investment lifecycle. Dasseti Collect...
Proposeful
proposeful.com
Proposeful is the perfect solution to send proposals and contracts, track when clients open them and close sales faster with electronic signature.
Pitch Power
pitchpower.ai
Generate business services proposals and discover leads for your independent, agency or enterprise using Pitch Power’s fine tuned AI software. Save time. Increase volume. Convert more. Win back your time.
Estii
estii.com
Estimation software for solution providers. Estii helps service businesses estimate, price and win more profitable business. Sales, solutions and delivery teams can collaborate on estimates in real-time, iterating on scope and schedule and exporting high quality commercial proposals in an instant.
Bidhive
bidhive.com
Plan, manage and track your company’s bid management activity all in one place. Bidhive has been developed specifically to help organisations unify their sales, pre-contracts and bid teams to make the time-sensitive bid process faster and more efficient. We go a step further and provide executives w...
Apropo
apropo.io
Apropo is a proposal automation tool specifically for software development companies and specialists. Make your project estimates more accurate, win more deals and never miss the budget again thanks to real-time estimate vs. reality reporting.
uman.ai
uman.ai
By utilizing uman's AI assistant, companies can streamline key business functions such as proposal creation, client support and employee onboarding. It breaks down data barriers silos and boosts accessibility and reusability of information within the company. The result is less stress for sales, pre...
Tango
tangoagreements.com
Client engagement software for creative agencies. Streamline proposal approval, automate invoicing and payment, and simplify purchasing of add-on services.
DeepStream
deep.stream
With DeepStream you can finally save your procurement team from wasting their time running source to contract processes using manual tools, and get them back to strategic work that will add business value. As a best-of-breed e-sourcing platform, we are poised to help teams move from business require...
CV Partner
cvpartner.com
CV Partner is a SaaS tool to automate how you manage CV Resumes and Case Studies for bids and proposals. With CV Partner, you can tailor your company's CV Resumes and past projects/cases for tenders, bids or RFPs. Also, the tool allow for effortless tailoring and exporting of CVs and Case Studies to...
Storydoc
storydoc.com
Storydoc is the leading alternative to static PDFs and presentations for business professionals. From pitch decks and one-pagers to long-form reports and proposals, Storydoc makes it easy to create beautiful and engaging decks using AI. With powerful integrations to your sales and marketing tools, y...
Tilkee
tilkee.com
Tilkee fuels your business by empowering your Sales and Marketing Teams through reliable and actionable data. Tilkee increases efficiency for sales and marketing teams and generates data for organisations to better engage with prospects and clients. Using innovative tracking tools, AI-powered engage...
Fresh Proposals
freshproposals.com
Fresh Proposals is online proposal management tool that allows sales team to craft stunning proposals with interactive quotes and eSignature to impress prospects. Use proposal insights to close more deals.
ClientPoint
clientpoint.net
Our enterprise platform helps you easily manage business relationship workspaces for each of your prospects, customers and partners, where you can schedule, meet and share materials all in one place. Nurture leads more effectively, propose & close deals faster, and onboard & serve clients better. Fr...
RFP360
rfp360.com
RFP360 empowers sourcing and procurement teams to centralize their RFx issuing process — collecting insights, evaluating proposals and working with colleagues and vendors in a single, digital workspace. In addition to making smarter buying choices, customers improve efficiency, mitigate risk and inc...