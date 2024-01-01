Top Zipy.ai Alternatives
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use,...
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Sentry
sentry.io
For software teams, Sentry is essential for monitoring application code health. From Error tracking to Performance monitoring, developers can see clearer, solve quicker, and learn continuously about their applications - from the frontend to the backend. Loved by over 3.5 million developers and more ...
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experie...
Microsoft Clarity
clarity.microsoft.com
See what your users want—with Clarity. Clarity is a free, easy-to-use tool that captures how real people actually use your site. Setup is easy and you'll start getting data in minutes.
Zoho PageSense
zoho.com
Conversion Optimization and Personalization Platform. Measure your key website metrics, understand your visitors' online behavior, and give them a personalized website experience to boost conversions.
TheyDo
theydo.io
Digital Design Thinking to solve problems customer-centric. Transform your business to produce breakthrough innovations, using a proven method at scale.
Impact
impact.com
impact.com, the leading global partnership management platform, has been transforming the way enterprises discover and manage all types of partnerships — including affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more — since its founding in 2008. Their powerful, purpose-built platform...
FullStory
fullstory.com
FullStory is your digital experience analytics platform for on-the-fly funnels, pixel-perfect replay, custom events, heat maps, advanced search, Dev Tools, and more.
Pendo
pendo.io
Pendo helps you deliver better software experiences for happier and more productive users and employees. Pendo helps product teams ask and answer questions like: What features are customers or employees interacting with? Which are they ignoring? What parts of the product are driving delight or frust...
Yandex Metrica
metrica.yandex.com
Yandex.Metrica is a free web analytics service offered by Yandex that tracks and reports website traffic. Yandex launched the service in 2008 and made it public in 2009.As of 2019, Yandex.Metrica is the third most widely used web analytics service on the web.
LogRocket
logrocket.com
Modern Frontend Monitoring and Product Analytics. LogRocket combines session replay, performance monitoring, and product analytics – empowering software teams to create the ideal web and mobile product experience
Instabug
instabug.com
Instabug is a software company that provides bug reporting, app performance monitoring, crash reporting, in-app chats, and user surveys for mobile apps. The company founded in 2014.As of September 2019, Instabug has reached over 25,000 companies, 400 millions reported issues and feedbacks received, ...
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is the leading analytics & attribution platform for B2B. HockeyStack connects with all your platforms, cleans your data, and allows you to measure what's driving pipeline and visualize buyer journeys. End-to-End SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack is a SaaS analytics tool that unifies marketing,...
PostHog
posthog.com
PostHog is the open-source, all-in-one platform that helps engineers build better products. We enable software teams to capture events, perform analytics, record user sessions, conduct experiments and deploy new features, all in one platform. - DESIGN BETTER: Robust product analytics. Multivariate A...
Heap
heap.io
Heap offers a smarter way to build digital products. With comprehensive data collection and structured processes, Heap helps Product Managers understand their users, make data-driven decisions, and craft delightful digital experiences.
TWIPLA
twipla.com
THE WEBSITE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM Gain precise and instant insights into your website. Website Statistics, Session Replays, Heatmaps, Polls, and more. TWIPLA (formerly Visitor Analytics) is an advanced yet accessible website intelligence platform with over 2.5M+ installs worldwide and a suite of e...
Smartlook
smartlook.com
Analyze user behavior in ways never possible before. Smartlook is the missing puzzle piece in analyzing user behavior. Get real qualitative insights that help you improve your mobile app and website.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Airtel, and more. Digital-first and Enterprise brands from 35+ countries use MoEngage to power digita...
Lucky Orange
luckyorange.com
Lucky Orange can help you understand why your website is getting traffic that doesn’t convert into sales or leads. Our conversion rate optimization tools have been trusted by more than 450,000 websites around the world to gain insight into what people are doing on their website. Increase your sales ...
Woopra
woopra.com
Woopra is a Customer Journey Analytics solution that is redefining how companies understand, analyze, engage and retain their customers. The platform is designed to fuel optimization and growth throughout the entire customer lifecycle. Leveraging individual-level data to aggregate analytics reports ...
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
Contentsquare moves beyond traditional analytics to enable an unprecedented understanding of the customer experience that transforms your business. With intuitive technology that reveals the behavior, intent and attitude of any and every user, we enable businesses to deliver more human experiences q...
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero is your platform and partner for Customer Success. We help your subscription business succeed at scale by giving you everything you need to improve efficiency, increase revenue, and deliver the best possible customer experiences. ChurnZero helps your Customer Success team spot potential ch...
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI helps B2B SaaS marketers amplify marketing ROI, save time and effort on routine analysis, and give critical insights into marketing activities impacting pipeline/revenue. Firstly, Factors brings together all data silos- website visitor data, CRM, Ads platform, Clearbit, and Search Console...
Flywheel
getflywheel.com
The all-in-one WordPress agency hosting platform. Manage your client’s WordPress websites in one place, earn recurring revenue, and continuously delight them.
Plerdy
plerdy.com
Plerdy CRO, SEO & A/B Testing Tools - A comprehensive suite to boost conversion, enhance user experience, and optimize your online store performance. 🚀 A/B Testing Tool Introducing Plerdy's Free A/B Testing Tool - meticulously designed for e-commerce and online businesses aiming to amplify user exp...
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
Piwik PRO is the first privacy-oriented alternative to Google Analytics. Created in 2013, Piwik PRO Analytics Suite allows for tracking web, app, product and intranet behavior of users. The platform ensures compliance with strict EU, US, Chinese and Russian data protection laws, including the Genera...
Session Rewind
sessionrewind.com
Optimize your web experience with video recordings of user behavior. Accurately record every session and issue for just $14/month.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
Catalyst is the leading platform for driving growth through your customers. Built to deliver value along the entire customer experience; Catalyst transforms new buyers into lifelong revenue. With retention-driven workflows and revenue-focused automations, we supercharge customer-centric teams. Catal...
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium is the most trusted Customer Data Platform (CDP). Tealium connects data so you can connect with your customers. Tealium connects customer data across web, mobile, offline, and IoT so businesses can better connect with their customers. Tealium’s turnkey integration ecosystem supports more th...
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdi...
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak is a UX research platform ready to help you with whatever challenges you throw at it. If you ever wondered what your users think and feel regarding your website, app, or prototype, you don’t have to guess anymore. There are many tools available through the UXtweak platform, including complex...
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia Marketing Cloud seamlessly integrates with any third-party system and enables easy configuration of any business criteria directly into the platform. Built to be leveraged by all teams who need access to customer data, Acquia Marketing Cloud supports the business across domains, brands, geogr...
Totango
totango.com
Totango is customer success software businesses can't outgrow, providing unlimited scalability and unmatched time to value to help cross-functional enterprise teams drive productivity, retention, and expansion. Prebuilt customer success programs that are embedded with industry best practices make it...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects ide...
Crazy Egg
crazyegg.com
Use Crazy Egg to see what's hot and what's not, and to know what your web visitors are doing with tools, such as heatmaps, recordings, surveys, A/B testing & more.
Insider
useinsider.com
One platform for individualized, cross-channel customer experiences. Insider connects data across channels, predicts future behavior with AI, and individualizes experiences from a single platform with the fastest time to value.
Squeaky
squeaky.ai
The privacy-first customer insights platform. Squeaky helps you grow your business, by building better digital experiences. Our all-in-one tool includes analytics, session recording, feedback and heatmaps.
CrowdPower
crowdpower.io
Create simple email automations to onboard new users, reduce churn, and keep customers engaged with the #1 customer engagement platform for SaaS products.
Webeyez
webeyez.com
Webeyez is the secret weapon that online businesses use to immediately fix leaky funnels and grow revenue. The platform illuminates every step of the onsite consumer journey and uses machine learning to surface and prioritize points of hidden friction – giving revenue leaders a heat-seeking missile ...
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel is a first-party intent data analytics and customer journey tracking software. In the current landscape of customer tracking, with Universal Analytics sunsetting and Google Analytics getting banned in several European countries, Salespanel serves as the perfect solution for B2B businesses...
Insightech
insightech.com
Insightech provides digital teams with clear digital experience insights unhindered by sampled or incomplete data. With Insightech you get all the tools to do thorough marketing reporting, page content analysis, conversion funnel optimisation and website re-platforming in one easy-to-install and run...
FullSession
fullsession.io
FullSession helps companies understand how their customers interact with their website through a comprehensive digital experience platform. We provide you with the necessary tools to identify user friction points, drop outs, and see insights behind every user interaction with your website. FullSessi...
UXCam
uxcam.com
UXCam is an all-in-one mobile app analytics platform that enables businesses to understand user behavior. UXCam started as a session replay and heatmap solution, but we realized that there are a lot of questions that qualitative data alone can't answer. So we combined the granularity of qualitative ...
ShiftX
shiftx.com
Most process tools are either hard to use, even for trained experts, or a flexible mess. ShiftX is the user-friendly process modeling tool in between that includes everyone without requiring any training.
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics is a marketing measurement and attribution platform that connects siloed marketing, sales, revenue and customer data to: - Provide a full funnel view of your customer journey - Accurately attribute revenue at channel, campaign, content and keyword level - Create multi-touch attributi...
Funnelytics
funnelytics.io
A visual customer journey analytics tool that lets you map your journey on a whiteboard and overlay data to see how its actually performing.
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is an innovative customer engagement platform specializing in Visitor activation, Customer engagement and state-of-the-art Aanalytics suite. The platform enables B2C brands to automate, personalize and fully manage their customer life cycle, implementing most ambitious vision and driving gr...
Dynatrace
dynatrace.com
Dynatrace exists to make software work perfectly. Our platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver so...
Mouseflow
mouseflow.com
Mouseflow is a behavior analytics tool used by more than 210.000 digital marketing, UX, Product, Startups and Enterprise clients to optimize their website experiences. With Mouseflow, you can: • Find out what happens between your visitors' clicks by watching video recordings of their sessions. • Bui...
Userback
userback.io
Introducing Userback, the leading user research platform for small teams looking to understand users and build better products. With Userback, you can collect metadata-enriched visual feedback and gain deep insights into your user's sentiment and behavior with in-app surveys like NPS, CES, and CSAT ...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Email automation software that inspires engagement. Engage your email audience with personalized content that drives conversions. Upland Adestra is a leading global provider of First-Person Marketing email and lifecycle marketing solutions for global and growing brands alike.
WalkMe US
walkme.com
The Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) of WalkMe™ enables your business to simplify the online experience and eliminate user confusion.
Act-On
act-on.com
Act-On Software provides solutions that empower marketers to engage marketing targets at every step of the customer lifecycle. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can dream big and build smart, effective marketing automation programs to grow their businesses and generate higher custom...
Latana
latana.com
Backed by machine learning technology, Latana Brand Tracking helps brands make better marketing decisions by delivering scalable brand management insights.
CustomerGauge
customergauge.com
The Account Experience software automatically captures and distributes feedback from your accounts including non-survey data to front-line managers in real time to help them reduce churn, drive up-sells and close new business with promoter-based referrals.
Bombora
bombora.com
Bombora’s offering identifies which businesses are currently researching what topics and the intensity of those efforts. It scores these signals to then help sales and marketing teams prioritize target accounts, customize their conversations with them, and optimize marketing efforts. Bombora deliver...
VWO
vwo.com
Running an experimentation program is tricky. Whether your goal is to boost website conversion or improve user experience, there’s just so much you need to do to get things right. That’s why thousands of the world's leading enterprise brands like WMG, eBay, Ubisoft, Qualicorp, and others look to VWO...
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku is a behavior analytics solution that helps startups acquire valuable customer feedback and insights through heatmaps, AB testing, and surveys. It assists marketers in gauging customer behavior through visual representation of where they’re clicking and scrolling on a website. A/B testing all...