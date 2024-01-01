Zeta Global

The Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP) delivers what matters most to your organization—real growth. Powered by an industry leading combination of proprietary data and AI, ZMP enables marketers to create individualized omnichannel experiences that drive acquisition, revenue growth, and retention along with increased marketing efficiency. Recognize your best customers and prospects across channels and devices and deliver the right offer and content at the right time and preferred channel based on unique attributes and unmatched predictive insight. Native CDP and identity resolution The Zeta Marketing Platform includes a native CDP solution that uses Zeta’s expansive identity graph to ID anonymous users and engage them across channels with meaningful, individualized experiences. You can configure your brand’s identity resolution, unification and hygiene requirements with an intuitive, low-code visual interface. Zeta’s solution is rooted in the strength and scale of our deterministic data set (750M+ identities globally), providing a unique depth of customer knowledge. · Achieve a single persistent view of your customers and prospects · Maintain identity with rigorous ID resolution and integrated data hygiene · Integrate any data source with instantaneous access and real-time updates Prospect acquisition at scale Leverage Zeta’s continuously updated demographic, behavioral and intent signals to uncover consumers in market for your products. Only the Zeta Marketing Platform combines a proprietary deterministic data set, industrial-strength identifiers and a complete solution for omnichannel orchestration and activation. Zeta provides the insight you need to ensure your strategy is outcome-driven with measurable performance. · Uncover in-market consumers with deterministic data and intent signals · Execute and coordinate your omnichannel acquisition strategies at scale · Find and engage new customers who look like your best customers Omnichannel engagement Zeta provides a single platform to orchestrate every customer experience—across channels and throughout an individual’s lifecycle. You can activate customer and prospects across thousands of paid and owned channels, optimizing every interaction with up-to-the-minute insights driving to the best possible outcome. Let our powerful AI be your guide to the best decisions. With the Zeta Marketing Platform you can evolve from having an individual strategy for every channel to a holistic customer experience strategy that accounts for how individuals engage your brand in the channels they prefer. · Recognize each individual across channels and devices · Target individuals with enriched customer data and actionable insight · Orchestrate omnichannel messages with 1:1 offers and customized content

