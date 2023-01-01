Zentacle is the best designed dive log available, with over 20k active users all over the world. If you're a fan of AllTrails or Strava and love the ocean then you'll love Zentacle. Search scuba diving, free diving and snorkel spots around the world with maps, detailed reviews, and photos curated by oceans lovers like you. Use this as your dive log to remember where you've been and all the information and notes associated with your dives, and collect digital stamps at participating dive shops. PADI, NAUI, and SSI certified divers can use Zentacle to replace their paper dive log and ensure that you never lose your logs. Works with data from various manufacturers like Apple Watch, Oceanic, Aqualung, Mares, Suunto, and ScubaPro. It also works offline, so you can log your dives and sync them with the cloud later.

Website: zentacle.com

