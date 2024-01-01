Zenskar

Zenskar

Zenskar is a New York based Quote-to-cash platform that can automate complex subscription & usage-based billing, manage receivables, provide analytics, set up flexible revenue recognition workflows, and automate usage data metering. Zenskar helps creative sales teams stay creative with pricing/contracts while not making it difficult for finance teams! Visit us at www.zenskar.com
Categories:
Finance
Subscription Management Software
Subscription Billing Software
Subscription Revenue Management Software

