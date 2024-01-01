Top Zapworks Alternatives
Vectary
vectary.com
Build immersive experiences for the e-commerce website with Vectary Web AR Viewer and a 3D Product Configurator. Publish 3D and Augmented Reality content to any website, on all mobile platforms - iOS and Android. Let the website visitors get preview of the product in Augmented reality with one click...
Dopple.ai
dopple.ai
Dopple uses innovative technology to bring products to life on-screen, enabling a digital buying experience that is faster, more accurate, and provides a better overall experience. Our 3D product visualization and configuration capabilities integrate with other software providers to enable a connect...
Sketchfab
sketchfab.com
3D and AR visualization solutions for business. Sketchfab is the leading platform to publish, share, and integrate interactive 3D and AR experiences anywhere online: websites, eCommerce platforms, blogs, articles, and advertising campaigns. Visit us: sketchfab.com/enterprise
Emersya
emersya.com
Emersya's Interactive 3D is an all-in-one medium that allows customers to: - Explore products inside & out, from all angles and in great detail - Browse interactive product visuals of the highest quality - Learn about a product's story through enriched content - Simulate & try out product features i...
LEVAR
levar.io
Start driving more conversions today with 3D and augmented reality shopping experiences from LEVAR. Create and distribute 3D/AR product models on your eCommerce store and across all of your marketing and sales channels—product pages, email, SMS, social media, and landing pages. LEVAR’s exact-to-scal...
VNTANA
vntana.com
VNTANA is a SaaS platform that makes 3D asset production and distribution fast and scalable. 3D is driving high ROI in B2B and B2C sales (2x conversion lift and 40% reduction in returns), but implementing 3D has required a lot of manual work from 3D artist which is time consuming and expensive. VNTA...
Designhubz
designhubz.com
Designhubz provides end-to-end 3D and Augmented Reality(AR) asset creation, management and distribution to online brands and retailers. Designhubz' web-based suite and advanced digitization rigs convert entire physical inventories into 3D and AR visualizations and virtual try-ons in a matter of days...
Yulio
yulio.com
Our mission at Yulio is to build the best VR and AR presentation software by making VR an easy, mobile, and affordable tool for business. Whether you're an architect looking to stand out during the bidding process, an interior designer looking to catch mistakes between iterations, or a salesperson h...
Xarwin
xarwin.com
Xarwin is a powerful WebAR marketing platform that enables you to launch campaigns and generate leads and sales with ease while reducing costs without the need to code or download apps. Whilst choosing between the AR solutions that xarwin supports, such as marker-less object placement, drag and drop...
Avataar
avataar.ai
3D spatial narratives are revolutionizing the landscape of online shopping; 6 out of 10 shoppers prefer to buy from retailers who integrate 3D in their digital stores. Avataar offers an efficient, plug-and-play solution for 3D videos and interactive web scrolls, tailored for ecommerce stores across ...
Camweara
camweara.com
Camweara, augmented reality software plugin virtually allows customers to wear products you are selling in a realistic way: at home, in the office, in a restaurant with friends or in the shop. Increases sales conversion rate & decreases product returns on online stores. It is compatible for Shopify,...
Sayduck
sayduck.com
Sayduck offers engaging, fully interactive 3D models ready to be added anywhere online or be viewed in Augmented Reality, connecting brands and retailers
Aryel
aryel.io
Aryel is a no-code platform that empowers agencies and brands to create, distribute, and optimize immersive display advertising campaigns while gathering valuable data, including audience emotional states and facial features. Notably, Aryel serves a global clientele, including renowned organizations...
CareAR
carear.com
With CareAR, you can achieve faster issue resolution, reduce dispatches, and improve customer satisfaction scores. Our Service Experience Management (SXM) Platform provides remote AR support and self-guided instructions to customers and service management teams, greatly enhancing the experience of c...
UniteAR
unitear.com
An Innovative No-Coding Augmented Reality SaaS Platform UniteAR offers a cutting-edge Augmented Reality (AR) solution that requires no coding skills, making AR creation accessible to everyone. With UniteAR, users can craft engaging AR experiences that seamlessly work on both AR apps and WebAR platfo...
Blippbuilder
blippar.com
The simple but powerful way to create AR is with Blippbuilder. The design tool is easy to learn, and lets you add a layer of interactivity to your printed materials, anything from a poster, a print ad, event stand or book. Bring it to life with animations, games or 3D models. Add links to buy, colle...
ROAR
theroar.io
ROAR Editor is the best-in-class tool to create your own high quality Augmented Reality experience just in a couple of clicks. It is designed for non-technical users. Whether you need it for personal use or for business, ROAR will provide you the full set of AR features that will help you test, play...
MyWebAR
mywebar.com
MyWebAR is a cloud-based platform that allows users to create and share augmented reality experiences in just a couple of clicks and helps to greatly accelerate and simplify the development process. All experiences made with MyWebAR are available in the web browser and don’t require consumers to dow...
Hololink
hololink.io
Hololink is a web-based Augmented Reality editor which enables creation of AR through a visual no-code solution and industry leading image recognition. AR created in Hololink is served directly in the mobile browser without the use of an app, making the whole process from creation to end-user 100% b...
Vossle
vossle.ai
Vossle is a No-Code WebAR development SaaS platform with which businesses can create augmented reality in under 1 minute. It requires No-app downloads to experience world target, image target-based campaigns, games or face detection-based tryons using Vossle’s core AR+AI engine.
ViewAR
viewar.com
ViewAR SDK will let you utilize all available tracking systems like Wikitude, visionLib, Vuforia, Placenote, 6d.ai, and many more. You can either build apps with an app builder just by styling and filling the app, or you create your own apps using the viewar-api. Check it out at: www.viewar.com
Variant Launch
launchar.app
WebAR on iOS and Android - without an app Launch your AR experience in-browser from any link or QR code with our simple Javascript SDK. Native-quality tracking with no cost per-view. After creating almost 100 AR experiences, we took a long, hard look at the pain-points we felt with existing WebAR se...
MAXST
developer.maxst.com
MAXST AR SDK is an AR application development tool. You can easily build your own AR apps using MAXST AR SDK. Below are the features included in MAXST AR SDK. - Space Tracker - Object Tracker (target: 3D objects sized between 0.3m~1.5m) - Image Tracker (target: 2D images) - Cloud Recognizer (serves ...
Vidinoti
vidinoti.com
Vidinoti offers a user-friendly platform to create, deploy and manage localised Augmented Reality contents .
PlugXR
plugxr.com
PlugXR is a cloud-based platform that enables users to create AR solutions, product visualization and spatial computing experiences without programming skills. The platform simplifies the development process by providing a drag-and-drop interface that enables users to create immersive experiences us...
Onirix
onirix.com
No-code, low code and SDK augmented reality platform that helps you to create, host, publish and share web AR content. Accessible to over 4.5 billions IOS & Android global users and 92.94% of devices worldwide compatibility. Web AR is no app Required, the fastest and most accessible way to experienc...
Ocavu
ocavu.com
Ocavu is your one-stop shop for product visualization and storytelling through 3D and augmented reality. We help brands drive increased sales, awareness, and engagement through our Studio platform. With Studio, you can create, manage, and deploy 3D and AR experiences across different platforms with ...
AUGmentecture
augmentecture.com
AUGmentecture is an augmented reality platform for design collaboration that enables the viewing of 3D models in AR format.
CLDXR
cldxr.com
CLDXR is an Extended Reality Cloud Asset Management & Self-Serving Publishing Platform for B2B users. It aggregates different AR/VR technologies like AR.js, Quick Look, 8th Wall for WebAR, but also ARKit/ARCore for Android & iOS applications and facilitates access via a unified web interface without...
ARGear
argear.io
ARGear is the SaaS based Augmented Reality Software to help app developers to implement Snapchat like AR features and contents for their own apps. Different from other AR solutions, ARGEAR platform is providing not only all-in-one AR SDK, but over 6,000 AR contents varied from AR stickers to avatars...
Wikitude
wikitude.com
Wikitude, a Qualcomm company is the renowned pioneer of mobile augmented reality (AR) technology and the company behind a number of award-winning AR solutions for smartphones, tablets and smart glasses. Its fully in-house developed AR technology is available through its core product, the Wikitude AR...
EasyAR SDK
easyar.com
EasyAR Mega provides city-scale AR cloud solution, and empowers culture and tourism, business area, education, industry and many other businesses with flexible acquisition scheme, leading mapping and localization ability and user-friendly toolchain.
Augment
augment.com
Augment is an augmented reality platform that allows user to visualize products in 3D in real environment and in real-time through tablet or smartphone.
Plattar
plattar.com
Plattar leverages rapidly evolving Augmented Reality (ARKit + ARCore) & XR tech combining with consumer hardware and browser evolution to act as a new enabler for customers to experience products in 3D and/or in context without the product being physically present. These and other emerging technolog...
Vuframe
vuframe.com
Vuframe is a cutting-edge platform that has revolutionized the process of building enterprise-grade 3D, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) applications. In the past, developing such apps required specialized skills, lengthy development cycles, and significant budgets. Now, Vuframe has ...
CGTrader
cgtrader.com
The worldlargest source for licensable stock and custom 3D models, the company�s activities include two interrelated business lines. The companyself-service CGTrader Marketplace for 3D models with over 800,000 licensable 3D models and CGTrader Enterprise 3D Modeling for enterprise customers and onli...
EvolveAR
evolvear.io
EvolveAR is the best in class with the industry's simplest and most powerful AR platform. Purpose-built ground up for small businesses, agencies, to create immersive XR experiences. Turn your print, sales materials, e-commerce product visualization, and many more in augmented reality experiences. Ev...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) is a 3D asset management platform for developers and companies to store, secure, and share 3D content in real-time across their organization and beyond. We offer a 3D-first content management system (CMS) and delivery network (CDN), asset compression and conversion tools, and...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: Revolutionizing the Future with XR Solutions Company Overview Nestled in the vibrant city of Aarhus, Denmark, SynergyXR stands as a beacon of innovation in the extended reality (XR) landscape. Born from a deep understanding of the manufacturing and energy sectors, we've grown into a formi...
Streem
streem.com
StreemCore® is an enterprise-class, remote visual assistance tool using out-of-the-box augmented reality (AR) capabilities. By adding an interactive, no-download video collaboration tool, companies can quickly see and solve remotely - accelerating diagnosis and support resolution times. With Streem'...
Moderlry
modelry.ai
Modelry is the end-to-end 3D product visualization platform, that empowers global e-commerce leaders to generate amazing product visuals and AR experiences using 3D models.
Cylindo
cylindo.com
Hundreds of furniture companies partner with Cylindo to get superior product visuals across the entire furniture buyer journey. We have created a platform that goes beyond high-quality product visualization and gives furniture businesses versatile assets they can leverage across multiple touchpoints...
Zakeke
zakeke.com
Zakeke is a cloud platform empowering over 10.000 retailers and brands to offer their customers a complete set of tools for Visual Customization for web-to-print, 3D & AR Configuration, Virtual Try-On and more. Customers became creators, being able to customize products with texts, images, materials...